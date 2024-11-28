Antoine Dupont Is The Obvious Rugby Player of the Year
It’s Antoine Dupont world we are just living. Dupont is the greatest rugby player in the world right now.
Antoine Dupont is the definitive Rugby Player of the Year, a title well-earned for his extraordinary skills and influence both on and off the field. Beyond his unmatched athleticism—his speed, strength, skill, and intelligence make him a game-changing player—Dupont is an exemplary ambassador for rugby. Whether promoting the sport globally or stepping into new arenas like the NFL during his visit to the Los Angeles Chargers, his humility and charisma were on clear dispaly.
More than that he is willing and open to be an ambassador for the game. Earlier this year he visited Los Angeles Chargers facility in Los Angeles. He toured the locker rooms. He sat in the chair in the film room. He caught a few footballs. He kicked a few practice field goals. To be honest this is the sort of things to
He swapped jerseys with Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack the frequent NFL Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive MVP. In doing so he was humble in saying he avoided players like Mack. While its true the French defence has lacked a certain level of spirit in recent years its not due to Dupont as any fan of Irish rugby can tell you.
It was great adlibbing and it showed a humility. The entire clip of his visit (which can be seen here) is worth a watch. Dupoint showed some natural charisma in front of the camera. The Chargers released the clip at an interesting time prior to their recent defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens ( a defeat perhaps not as epic as the Bears disaster this weekend).
Back to Rugby and the growing legend of Dupoint.
Hopefully we will see more of him in the second season of Six Nations: Full Contact, the Netflix documentary show this year.
Here is a clip of a Rugby Player reacting to what Khalil Mack brings to the field:
The humility and willingness to not be the center of attention is why Dupoint is such a great ambassador to the sport even when he didn’t pull off the Cinderella story of leading France to a decisive victory in the Rugby World Cup.
This week he was named the Rugby 7s player of the year. After France fell short in the Rugby World Cup he switched games to Rugby 7 so he could compete in the Olympics and brought home Gold during the 2024 Paris Olympics. His accomplishments on the field this year were as good as any.
Dupont previously won the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award in 202. He is the first French born player to win the Men's Sevens World Rugby Player of the Year award.
French sports fan could of easily looked elsewhere for a hero. French national team player Victor Wembanyama of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs is having a breakout year and enjoying peak NBA rookie stardom. Yet, it has barely registerd in France. Part of this is of course that French basketball’s TV rights woes and partly in the after glow of the Olympics, Dupoint has sucked the air out of the room.
Antoine Dupont’s impact transcends rugby both a player and ambassador who elevates rugby. This is a game about respect and Dupont has well earned it in boatloads.