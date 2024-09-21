Argentina Faces South Africa In Top Of The Table Rugby Championship Clash
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The upcoming rugby game between Argentina and South Africa in Santiago del Estero on Saturday creates a buzz as fans eagerly await the fierce competition. This year's Rugby Championships have seen South Africa emerge victorious in all four games, and they can secure the title if they win in Santiago del Estero. The Pumas from Argentina must avoid any mistakes if they hope to overthrow the Springboks.
This highly anticipated match is a top-of-the-table clash in the 2024 Rugby Championship, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. It is the first of two games between the teams, with the second match scheduled to take place in Nelspruit, South Africa, in the final round on September 28.
Interestingly, except for World Cup years, the teams face each other twice a year in the Rugby Championship, adding a rich history and rivalry to their encounters. It's worth noting that Los Pumas last secured a victory against the Springboks in 2018.
South Africa is currently enjoying an impressive 8-game winning streak against Argentina. However, Los Pumas' most recent win was in Mendoza in 2018, where Bautista Delguy's outstanding performance led to a 32-19 victory with his two tries.
A win for South Africa in this game will mark the country’s first Rugby Championship title since 2019, adding an extra layer of significance to the match. Notably, both teams have displayed strong performances, securing wins against all of their opponents so far in 2024, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling match.
This is a new location for South Africa, as Argentina emerged victorious in Santiago del Estero against Scotland in 2022. Previous Pumas vs Springboks Rugby Championship matches in Argentina have occurred in Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Salta.
There are some significant player developments to look forward to in this match, such as Pedro Delgado making his debut for Argentina as a replacement and Santiago Carreras earning his 50th cap when he comes in from the replacement bench. Furthermore, Rassie Erasmus has made ten changes from the 18-12 win over New Zealand in Cape Town, and Eben Etzebeth is set to equal Victor Matfield’s Springboks record of 127 caps.
The match is also significant for other reasons, such as Salmaan Moerat captaining his country in place of Siya Kolisi, who will not be playing due to a nasal bone fracture suffered against New Zealand in Johannesburg.
The playing statistics add an extra layer of anticipation to this clash, with Los Pumas having scored 15 tries so far in the tournament compared to 14 by South Africa. Players like Malcolm Marx and Juan Cruz Mallía have stood out with their impressive try-scoring records, and Ruan Nortje has dominated in lineout wins.
The game will take place in the balmy early evening weather, which is anticipated to be quite similar to the conditions during Argentina's historic victory over Australia in Santa Fe. These conditions are ideal for fast-paced, open-field rugby, with Argentina demonstrating prowess in dry weather, while South Africa has consistently excelled in physical confrontations regardless of the weather.