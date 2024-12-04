Argentina's Rugby Renaissance: A Year of Historic Triumphs
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Argentina's rugby journey has been both steadfast and transformative, with 2024 shaping up to be a pivotal year showcasing the culmination of their hard work and commitment to excellence.
Over the years, Los Pumas have consistently demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience on the field, etching their names in rugby history through significant victories over Tier 1 teams and delivering stellar performances in various competitions, particularly in Sevens rugby.
A highlight of their recent accomplishments was their participation in the Men’s Dubai Sevens, where Argentina secured a bronze medal, exemplifying their talent and teamwork. Their campaign commenced with an emphatic victory against rivals Uruguay, dominating the match with a score of 45-7.
Building on this momentum, Los Pumas faced off against Great Britain and Ireland, emerging victorious with decisive scores of 22-5 and 29-7, respectively. These victories propelled Argentina into the Quarter-Finals, where they faced Australia in a nail-biting encounter.
The match was a thrilling spectacle, culminating in a close victory for Los Pumas, who edged out the Wallabies with a score of 22-20, thus earning their place in the Semi-Finals.
In the Semi-Finals, Argentina encountered a formidable Fiji side, succumbing to a defeat with a score of 41-23. However, displaying remarkable resilience, Los Pumas rebounded with resolve and determination in the third-place playoff, triumphing over New Zealand with a convincing score of 14-0. This victory not only secured the bronze medal but also reinforced Argentina's growing stature in the rugby world.
Simultaneously, Argentina's main rugby squad achieved remarkable milestones throughout 2024, setting new records that mark their path to glory. A landmark moment occurred during their face-off against New Zealand in Wellington, where they claimed an unprecedented victory with a score of 25-18.
This marked their highest-ever score against the All Blacks on their home grounds, showcasing their capacity to compete and win against the toughest of opponents. In another thrilling encounter in Santa Fe, they overpowered the Australian team, further reinforcing their dominance over southern hemisphere teams and asserting their position as a formidable force.
The November Internationals heralded additional accomplishments as Los Pumas put in a resounding performance against Italy in Udine. They achieved an impressive 50-18 victory, marking a historic moment for Argentine rugby as it was the first time they eclipsed the 50-point mark against Italy. This triumph broke their previous record of 32 points, set in 2002, demonstrating their evolution into a high-scoring and dominant team.
Now, Argentina proudly boasts victories against all Tier 1 nations, signaling their ascent as a formidable force on the global rugby stage. Their consistent performances across various competitions illustrate a bright future for Argentine rugby, marked by an upward trajectory of success and recognition.
Through their groundbreaking efforts, strategic development, and relentless pursuit of greatness, Argentina is firmly solidifying its status as a major player in world rugby.