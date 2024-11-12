Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai Secures Second Term With Overwhelming Support
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Qais Al Dhalai has once again been re-elected to oversee Rugby in Asia, marking a significant milestone in his ongoing commitment to the sport's growth within the continent. Al Dhalai garnered strong backing from 29 unions, highlighting his role in promoting rugby's growth and development throughout Asia.
The meeting's results yielded notable outcomes, particularly in the selection of Vice Presidents. Rizwan Ur Rab Malik from Pakistan, Tanka Lal Ghising from Nepal, and Kensuke Iwabuchi from Japan were also elected alongside Al Dhalai. Each brings a wealth of experience and insight from their work within the region. Together, they are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the organization forward, leveraging their diverse backgrounds and expertise.
Under Al Dhalai’s leadership, Asia Rugby has flourished. He has particularly driven remarkable advancements in participation and investment in rugby across the region. Qais' leadership has significantly increased rugby's popularity in Asia, especially in areas where it was previously considered a niche sport. He aims to use this success as a model to introduce rugby to new regions and communities that can embrace its core values of teamwork, respect, and camaraderie.
Speaking on his appointment, Al Dhalai was ecstatic. “I am honored and humbled to have been re-elected as President of Asia Rugby. The journey so far has been inspiring, and I look forward to continuing our work to advance rugby across the continent. I would like to thank the former Executive Committee for all their hard work and support,” said Al Dhalai.
With a forward-thinking vision, Al Dhalai aims to elevate the development of rugby, enhance its promotion, and modernize governance structures to align with global standards. “My re-election reflects the Council’s confidence in the vision and commitment to the growth of rugby across Asia,” he reiterated.
This re-election positions Al Dhalai favorably within the World Rugby Executive Board, providing him with a platform to push for the sport's expansion into uncharted territories. “Our focus will remain on strengthening the rugby community at all levels, including world-class competitions and development programs throughout the region,” added Al Dhalai.
Al Dhalai’s previous focus has been on modernizing rugby's governance, branding, and public image to keep up with technological advancements, fan engagement, and corporate social responsibility. Known for his innovative approach, the President of Asia Rugby merges traditional rugby values with modern needs. His leadership emphasizes strategic planning, financial prudence, and gender equity, which he seeks to contribute to on a global level.