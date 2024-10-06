Australia Edges South Africa In Thrilling WXV2 Rugby Match
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Wallaroos secured a thrilling 33-26 win against South Africa in Cape Town. Ash Marsters made a crucial last-minute steal, propelling the Australian women’s team into contention for the WXV2 tournament title.
Australian captain Michaela Leonard stated that the last five minutes were incredibly stressful, highlighting the players' determination and teamwork.
“It was a very stressful last five minutes - but that’s Australian heart right there, that ticker, girls in the trenches working for each other, and it shows what wearing this jersey means for us,” said Leonard.
The outstanding performance featured impressive displays from wingers Desiree Miller and record-breaker Maya Stewart, setting up a title-deciding match against unbeaten Scotland next week.
“We’ve definitely turned a corner after a difficult year, we’ve shown we can do it when we get it right,” added Leonard, the Australian Captain.
In a thrilling match, South Africa's formidable scrum and determined carries were not adequately rewarded, as lapses in defense and missed lineouts plagued their performance. Despite their firm runs, the Springboks could not keep the Aussies under pressure.
With the match in the balance, Marsters secured a crucial penalty to prevent a draw, denying the Springboks a post-siren try. Australia made a forceful start, with Palu scoring early and Friedrichs capitalizing on a run by Stewart.
South African halfback Unam Tose charged down a kick to score, but Karpani added a third try for Australia. Two Wallaroo scores were disallowed before halftime, and Sinazo Mcatshulwa's try narrowed the halftime lead to 21-12.
In the second half, Australia scored while down to 14 players, with Miller and Stewart further extending their lead. The Springboks fought back through their replacements, scoring two tries to narrow the gap.
Micke Gunter's late try and Roos's conversion made it a seven-point game, but the Wallaroos held on for the win. Meanwhile, Scotland secured their second win by defeating Japan 19-13, setting the stage for next week's exciting grand finale.