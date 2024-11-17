Autumn Nations Series 2024
By Phoebe Awiti
The hosts made a dramatic recovery from a disappointing defeat to South Africa last weekend to score nine tries at Murrayfield.
Scotland scored nine tries as they beat Portugal 59-21 in Edinburgh. This was a sweet victory following the disappointing defeat by South Africa last week.
The Scottish team took an early lead in the game when Hurd made his first Scotland try in the fourth minute. Adam Hasting missed the conversion.
Scotland was leading 12-0 by the twelfth minute, following Safford McDowall’s try and a conversion by Hastings.
Referee Takehito Namakawa awarded a penalty try to the home side after Portugal second row Duarte Torgal, was sin-binned for collapsing a rolling maul. Scotland at 19-0 at the 26th minute.
Graham stepped up and made it through the Portuguese defence to score his 29th Scotland try at the 34th minute, to the joy of the Scottish fans at Murrayfield. A record he now holds with contemporary Duhan Van Der Merwe. Hastings converted for the third time [26-0, 34 mins].
Josh Bayliss made another try at the 37th minute which was converted by Hastings taking him to 150 points for his country [33-0].
Portugal finally crossed the whitewash just before the halftime. Begic broke off a maul and no one could stop him from getting over the line, scrum-half Samuel Marques converting to draw a lively half to a close, as the visitors trailed 33-7.
After the break, Jamie Bhatti, Arron Reed (twice) and Jamie Dobie added four more tries for Scotland.
Portugal remained determined throughout the second half, as they added two more tries through Samuel Marques and Raffaele Storti.
“We were pleased with some aspects of the game but there are things we can change," said Staford McDowall during the post match press conference.
“It was a dream come true to be able to play at Murrayfield Infront of my friends and family," said Fredy Douglas the post match press conference.
Full-time: Scotland 59-21 Portugal
The squads
Gregor Townsend made major changes to his team following the defeat by South Africa last week. He brought onboard, several established internationals, among them; Will Hard, Arron Reed and Darcy Graham. Fourteen in total.
Portugal too had made changes with only nine out of its outstanding 23 players at the World cup last year being present.
Line-ups from Murrayfield
Scotland: Jordan, Graham, Hutchinson, McDowall, Reed; Hastings, Horne; Bhatti, Harrison, Hurd, Craig, Samuel, Crosbie, Muncaster, Bayliss.
Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Millar Mills, Johnson, Douglas, Dobie, Currie, Rowe.
Portugal: Bento, Storti, Lima, Appleton, L. Martins; Cabral, Marques; Costa, Begic, Hasse Ferreira, Madeira, Torgal, An. Cunha, N. Martins, Couto.
Replacements: Ab. Cunha, Vicente, Prim, Andrade, Baptista, Campos, Aubry, Cardoso Pinto.
Coach: Simon Mannix.
Referee: Takehito Namekawa