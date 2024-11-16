Autumn Nations’ Series Dublin 2024
By Phoebe Awiti
Ireland though ranked the best side in the World just a few weeks ago, came to the game with an interest to win at all costs following a disappointing loss to New Zealand 23-13, that dented their impressive 19-match home winning streak. Coming to this game on Friday, Ireland held the upper hand with 13 wins, including an unbeaten record in all 10 home games. Their latest home victory was a dominant 53-7 win over Los Pumas in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.
Meanwhile, Argentina arrived with morale and spirits high after having won 50-18 against Italy. They too, have managed to make their mark, especially on the world stage, where they have claimed three out of their four World Cup clashes against Ireland. They brought with them an impressive 2024 championship, securing wins over all competing teams before narrowly falling short to South Africa.
The 2015 quarter-final in Cardiff, between Los Pumas and the Irish team is still fresh in most funs’ memories. Though Ireland came in as the favourite, the Pumas took an early lead and secured a victory of 43-20.
The age profile and lack of evolution in Farrell's preferred line-up was providing cause for concern that history could be repeating itself: Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson remain pillars of Ireland's line-up. Most of the players selected to face Argentina are already past their 30th birthdays, hence the calls for change from various sectors.
Despite calls for wholesale changes and infusion of youth in the team, Andy Ferrall made minimal changes just for the match against the Pumas. Meanwhile, Santiago Cordero and Matias Alemanno continue to bring experience to Argentina’s squad.
Full time
The match kicked off at 3:10 p.m. ET on Nov. 15 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The referee was Paul Williams from New Zealand.
The match started so well for the hosts with a 12-0 lead within the first six minutes, after tries from Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen. At half time Ireland was on the lead with 22-9. In a game packed with four yellow cards penalties, Argentina took control of the second half. Poor discipline could have been Ireland’s undoing in this match. A raft of penalties gave Argentina easy field position and Juan Cruz Mallia cut through the Irish defence to finish a stunning try and make it a one-score game soon after the start of the second half. Ireland failed to score a single point across the game's final 48 minutes. “A sigh of relief in the whole stadium as the whistle is blown.... Ireland squeezing the victory to win by the tiniest of margins,” said the commentator.
This may not be the convincing victory Ireland was looking out for, and those calls for change are likely to get louder. “There’s a saying in rugby that a win’s a win but today I just think it’ll feel not quite that great for Ireland. “Yes, they got across the line, but they had the same frailties in the second half we saw exactly last week. There’ll be big concerns for Farrell,” said Austine Healey, former rugby player after the game to the press.
Ireland will face Fiji next, before finishing their campaign against Australia.