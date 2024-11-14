Back To Business: Kenya Rugby Union And Shujaa Players Resolve Contract Dispute
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Shujaa is preparing for the Dubai 7s series in high spirits after a recent contract impasse. Louis Kisia, the assistant coach, stated that the players have finalized their two-year contracts, resolving the stalemate that had threatened Shujaa’s return to the circuit last month.
Shujaa returns to the tournament after a season away. They begin their campaign in Dubai on November 30 and December 1, followed by the second leg in Cape Town on December 7-8, before resuming the series in Perth, Australia, from January 24-26. They returned to the top tier this year and face a challenging Pool A that includes France, South Africa, and Australia for the season's first leg.
“The contract issues between the union and the players have been sorted. The players are back in training, working hard to ensure they are part of the 13-man team traveling to Dubai and Cape Town,” said Kisia.
The conclusion of the contractual dispute has given players the peace to focus on their performance. While Coach Kevin Wambua expects his team to do well, he acknowledges that Pool A is not an easy competition and relies on his team's capabilities.
Coach Wambua emphasized that the players have returned to training in preparation for the season ahead. Recent contract discussions have also allowed younger players to step up with new energy into the team as they join their experienced counterparts.
The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has emphasized developing young talent to bolster the team. According to KRU Chairman Alexander Mutai, Shujaa needs a disciplined and deep squad, considering its recent success in winning the Africa Sevens despite key players being injured or otherwise committed.
Despite losing six experienced players, Shujaa won the Africa Sevens championship and an Olympic slot in 2023, pointing to Kenya's immense depth of talent. The team's aim for next season is to compete at the World Sevens Series level and finish in the top eight enough to secure their places on the circuit.
With the season opener in Dubai approaching, supporters are optimistic that Shujaa will start strong and maintain momentum. The coming months are crucial as they face top Sevens teams to demonstrate their competitiveness.
“We want to win the Sevens World Cup by 2026, and we believe it is possible because we reached the semi-final in 2009 and 2013, so we have to be prepared.”
For Shujaa, it’s not just about returning to the World Series—it’s about making a statement. They want to show that they are back to stay and ready to challenge for the biggest prizes in Sevens rugby.