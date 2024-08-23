BBC Secures UK Rights for Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
By Priscilla Rotich
With the start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England just a year away, World Rugby has chosen the BBC as its broadcast partner in the UK. The objective is to increase the reach of this historical women’s rugby event.
BBC Sport will present live coverage of the tournament on its linear channels, and all matches will also be accessible on BBC iPlayer and the Sport website. The agreement also encompasses the final qualifying tournament WXV, which will likewise be accessible on BBC platforms.
As the countdown to the commencement of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 in Sunderland begins, there is a growing sense of excitement throughout the host nation as they eagerly await what promises to be the most extensive and inclusive celebration of women’s rugby to date.
The tournament will serve as a countrywide commemoration of women’s rugby, providing comprehensive coverage across BBC TV, radio, and online platforms. Rugby enthusiasts will have access to live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, in addition to extra content on BBC Scotland, BBC Wales, and BBC Northern Ireland.
The current number one ranked team in the world, England, has already secured its place in the tournament, along with nine other teams. The final six teams will vie for the remaining spots at WXV later this year.
Chief Executive of World Rugby, Alan Gilpin, commented on the partnership. “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Sport for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 and WXV,” said Gilpin. “
The BBC is a massive champion of women’s rugby and women’s sport more broadly and with their multi-platform, diverse programming approach, and regional reach, we look forward to making history together – the biggest, most accessible, and record-breaking celebration of women’s rugby ever,” continued Gilpin.
“Next summer is set to be a huge moment for women’s sport and following coverage of WXV and the Women’s 6 Nations Championship on the BBC we’re proud to bring audiences exclusive coverage of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 hosted in England,” added the BBC Sport Director, Alex Kay-Jelski.
Big sporting moments have a unique ability to unify bringing people together and never more so when international competitions play out on home soil. And we cannot wait,” he said.
The tournament and its stars will be highlighted to a larger UK audience through extensive free-to-air and digital coverage as part of the BBC deal leading up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Beginning on 22nd August, the competition will commence with hosts England inaugurating the event at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.