Beach Rugby Revolutionizes Sports Tourism In Kenya
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The 2025 Lamu Beach Rugby tournament promises to be a game-changer. With breathtaking views of Wiyoni Beach in the coastal town of Lamu, the event is on a mission to enhance community ties and promote sports tourism right at the heart of Kenya.
The Lamu Beach Rugby tournament introduces an innovative way to engage with the sport. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Wiyoni Beach on Lamu Island, the second event is scheduled for March 2025, promising to further elevate beach rugby on the global stage while simultaneously addressing local challenges.
The inaugural event, held in December 2024, featured five spirited teams including the Malindi Turtles, Safaricom Hook, and the Lamu Rugby Club, all vying for glory on the sandy shores. The Malindi Turtles emerged victorious, dominating the tournament without a loss and decisively defeating Lamu Rugby Club with a score of 4-0.
Organized by the Waridi Foundation, the event drew a remarkable turnout of over 500 spectators, demonstrating the unifying power of sports within the community.
Jennifer Wairimu, the leader of the Waridi Foundation and a driving force behind the tournament, articulated the broader goals of this initiative: “The aim of this tournament is to promote sports tourism, nurture talent, counter violent extremism, and enhance mental health among young men in Lamu County.” She passionately emphasized rugby’s capacity to instill discipline and resilience, noting, “Players don’t fight or retaliate when they lose; instead, they focus on winning the game with skill and teamwork.”
The sport's fast pace demands agility and skill on the challenging sand, a different feel from traditional rugby. Hon. Musembi Joshua echoed this sentiment, stating that such events showcase mental toughness and foster unity among youth, even during cultural gatherings like the Lamu Cultural Festival.
Beyond the matches, the Lamu Beach Rugby tournament integrates initiatives like tree planting and menstrual health education, contributing to community development. Participants engage in environmental stewardship and learn about carbon credits, all while enjoying the spirit of competition and camaraderie.
The adaptability of beach rugby makes it an attractive option for a diverse range of players, enhancing its potential appeal worldwide. With the Lamu Beach Rugby tournament revolutionizing how rugby can blend with tourism, environmental and behavioral reforms, the world may soon witness its ascent to international acclaim.