Bello Out for Remainder Of Rugby Championship
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Eduardo Bello, the talented tighthead prop from Córdoba, suffered a devastating injury while playing for Argentina against Australia in Santa Fé. Unfortunately, this injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024 Rugby Championship.
Bello, who came on as a replacement for Joel Sclavi in the 46th minute, unfortunately, had to be substituted back out in the 72nd minute due to an injury.
The incident occurred in the 70th minute when a collision caused a teammate to fall awkwardly onto Bello’s knee, resulting in a serious injury to his right knee's anterior cruciate ligament. The severity of the injury means Bello will have to undergo surgery and face a lengthy recovery period estimated to be between 6 and 8 months.
Bello's absence will be felt as he will miss crucial matches, including the Rugby Championship games against South Africa in Santiago del Estero and Nelspruit, as well as the November Internationals against Italy in Udine, Ireland in Dublin, and France in Paris.
Bello has been a key player for the team under coach Felipe Contepomi's guidance. He showcased his skills in previous matches, starting against France in Mendoza and Buenos Aires, where he even scored a try.
Additionally, he was in the starting lineup against Uruguay in Punta del Este and played a significant role in the historic victory over New Zealand in Wellington during the Rugby Championship. It is disappointing that he is now facing a significant period on the sidelines due to this injury.
After suffering a muscle strain during the warm-up before the match in La Plata, scrum-half Lautaro Bazan Velez has made a swift recovery and is now fully fit to take to the field. Additionally, experienced winger Matias Moroni is set to make his return from a hip injury that sidelined him for the last two matches against the Wallabies in the rugby championship.
Argentina's upcoming match in Santiago del Estero is significant as they strive to keep their hopes alive of catching up with South Africa, the current leaders, in the rugby championship standings. The clash between the two teams on September 28 promises to be a pivotal moment in the championship.