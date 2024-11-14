"Bomb Squad' Fury: British Critic Blasts South Africa’s Rassie Erasmus' 'Arrogant' Squad Selection
By Priscilla Jepchumba
A growing movement is emerging within the rugby community advocating for a reduction in the frequency of player replacements during matches. Prominent rugby writer Stephen Jones has notably echoed this sentiment, arguing for a more strategic approach to substitutions.
This follows South Africa’s continued tactical approach, primarily floating the ‘Bomb Squad’. This tactic saw the Springboks utilize a bench against the All Blacks that was predominantly made up of forwards, featuring a 7-1 split, with Cobus Reinach being the sole backline player.
Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams has also voiced his concerns, asserting that World Rugby should be more proactive in regulating team compositions. Williams argues that such regulations could enhance the game by encouraging teams to utilize a broader range of player types, ultimately enriching the spectacle for players and fans.
"World Rugby should act and say 'during the World Cup you need 3 backs on the bench," said Williams.
“They had seven forwards [against New Zealand]. Seven forwards… really? Seriously? And World Rugby has just got to act on this. “The way you fix it is, say, you must have three recognized backs on your bench. And that stops it,” he stated.
Historically, South Africa has employed a 6-2 split, a tactic that proved crucial during their successful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign; four years later, they shifted to a 7-1 approach.
Jones took issue with South Africa's coach, describing him as 'arrogant' for implementing major adjustments to his tactical approach, especially when he brought in six out of seven forwards at the same time. He subsequently urged World Rugby to intervene and evaluate these tactics.
“No doubt the actions of Erasmus were arrogant. He has enough resources to afford arrogance. The Boks are an unlovely bunch to outsiders, Erasmus himself having been given bans for criticizing referees,” said Jones in The Times.
“What can be done for the sport to bomb out bomb squads wherever they gather? It is a truism and yet also the inherent weakness of the modern-day game that huge guys almost always prevail over the normal-sized ones,” he wrote.
“Surely the answers should be easy. Rugby must crop fiercely the number of replacements allowed on the pitch. It still seems crazy that the number of permitted replacements has now gone up by such a degree that most teams end the game with less than half of their starters still on the field.
The critics claim South Africa’s tactic leads to unfair advantages and diminishes the game's integrity. Reducing the number of replacements would promote player endurance and enhance the game’s flow while prioritizing safety and versatility in player roles.