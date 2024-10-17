Bradford Bulls Bolster Ranks With Super League Playmaker
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bradford Bulls have strengthened their squad with the signing of James Meadows from Super League side London Broncos. The 25-year-old playmaker, who has experience in the Super League, joins the Championship club on a two-year contract.
Meadows expressed his excitement to join such a historic club and looks forward to meeting his new teammates and contributing to their success.
“Bradford is a massive club with a lot of history and the supporters are a huge part of that, am absolutely buzzing, I am really excited to get up there and meet the lads and be a part of the journey,” Meadow said.
He acknowledged the challenges he faced during the past year but emphasized the valuable lessons he learned as a player.
“It’s been a difficult year for me and feel like have learnt a lot personally and as a player had to develop new parts of my game will massively be beneficial to me and the team.” He said.
Meadows commended the incredible atmosphere at the club when he played against the club, describing that it always feels like a massive game at Odsal.
A graduate of the Broncos' academy, Meadows spent two years with Batley Bulldogs before rejoining the team for their return to the top division.
Meadows expressed gratitude to coach Mike and the entire team for supporting his career revival and contributing to a memorable season. He also thanked the fans for their loyalty and support throughout the year.
“I want to thank Coach Mike for the opportunity he gave me back to the club, I also want to thank all the players and staff, it’s been a great group to work with,” he said
The 25-year-old half-back made 18 appearances for the Broncos in 2024 and has also played as a full-back.
His 2023 was particularly impressive, with 17 tries in 31 games earning him a return to Super League action after just one game in the competition in 2019.
Meadows, known for his creativity and goal-kicking abilities, will be a valuable asset for the bulls and will allow them to compete with the very best in the Championship.