Brazil's Journey To The World Cup Kicks Off With Tough Tests Against Netherlands
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Brazilian women's rugby team, As Yaras, concluded a remarkable year with two challenging matches against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. In a closely contested encounter on Wednesday, they narrowly lost the second match 17-15. Despite the defeat, these games were instrumental for Brazil as they prepare for their inaugural Women's Rugby World Cup, set to take place in 2025 in England.
The final match was fiercely competitive, played under chilly conditions. Both teams remained locked in a stalemate at halftime, with a score of 3-3, thanks to a well-timed penalty kick from Lohana Valente that mirrored the efforts of Dutch player Jet Metz.
As the second half unfolded, the Brazilian squad ramped up their energy levels. They scored their first try just five minutes into the half, at the 45-minute mark, with Dayana Dakar demonstrating her strength and determination as she broke through for a pivotal score following a scrum.
This invigorating moment spurred Brazil to maintain offensive pressure, culminating in Claudia Beltran's try in the 62nd minute, a product of superb teamwork orchestrated by the forwards. With Valente successfully converting the kick, Brazil surged ahead 15-3, igniting hopes of a remarkable victory.
However, the Netherlands proved resilient, mounting a spirited comeback as the clock ticked down. Isa Prins ignited their resurgence by scoring from a clever pick-and-go at the 65-minute mark, narrowing the deficit.
The climax of the match arrived in the dying moments when Lynn Koelman claimed the ball during a maul to level the score at 15-15. Dutch player Metz's successful conversion kick sealed the thrilling 17-15 victory for the Netherlands.
Reflecting on the match, Brazilian veteran Luiza Campos remained optimistic. "We knew it would be a tough match, and we managed to keep the game open until the end,” she reflected. “Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but this is just the beginning of our journey to the World Cup. We’re going to go back home and train what we know we need to in order to improve."
Despite the setback in this series, Brazil's aspirations remain unshaken, especially considering their historic achievement in 2024, qualifying for the Rugby World Cup for the first time. They will enter Pool D, contending against formidable teams such as Italy, France, and South Africa, with a resolute focus on honing their skills and gaining invaluable international experience.
While the Netherlands missed their World Cup qualifying opportunity, they demonstrated their prowess on the field, revealing their potential for future competitions. Meanwhile, Brazil has a carefully curated schedule of matches lined up in preparation for 2025, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges ahead in the World Cup.
As Yaras’ journey toward the World Cup epitomizes the rising influence of South American teams in the global rugby landscape, promising an exhilarating season ahead in England next year.