Brazil Women's Rugby Team To Tour Netherlands In November
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Brazil National Women’s Test Team, known as As Yaras, is gearing up for a significant tour to the Netherlands in November. This tour will feature two end-of-year test matches against the Netherlands, scheduled for November 29 and December 05.
The Netherlands is in the running for one of the final two spots at the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, set for next year. This tour coincides with end-of-year tours for both As Yaras and Os Tupis.
Brazil’s National Men’s team is also scheduled to play two test matches against Hong Kong in November, following Brazil’s upcoming Men’s Rugby World Cup Qualifier against Los Cóndores in Chile.
This tour will mark As Yaras’ first European tour since 2008, when they suffered a 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their first official test match in Women’s Rugby.
Both teams have seen significant developments since 2008. Brazil is set to make its debut at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025, while the Netherlands is aiming to qualify for its first Women’s Rugby World Cup in over two decades.
The Netherlands previously participated in the 1991, 1998, and 2002 Women’s Rugby World Cups. After a hiatus, Brazil’s Women’s team returned to international competition in 2019 and has secured victories over Portugal and Colombia.
The upcoming tour of the Netherlands is expected to provide crucial preparation ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. Brazil is currently ranked 40th globally, while the Netherlands is 16th.
The Netherlands is vying for one of the two remaining spots at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with the slots set to be determined in October. In the repechage, the Netherlands will compete with Hong Kong, Madagascar, Samoa, and Spain.