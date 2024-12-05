Breaking Wrists And Breaking Rules: Former All Blacks Sevens Player Fritz Lee Faces Court
He broke wrists and, not surprisingly, many Rugby rules in doing so, his career now hanging by a thread as he awaits sentencing.
With a career once defined by athletic prowess, Fritz Lee, a former player for the Chiefs and the All Blacks Sevens, is facing sentencing in France for aggravated assault after he admitted to breaking a waitress's wrist.
The 36-year-old Samoan player, who is currently active with Clermont in the French Top 14, caused the injury in October following a league victory. The attack was severe enough to leave the victim unable to work for a month.
The public prosecutor in Clermont-Ferrand has announced that Lee will be sentenced next year. Despite the serious charges against him, he continued participating in matches, including a recent victory over Castres, showing his resilience on the field.
Lee, a seasoned rugby player, represented Samoa in last year's Rugby World Cup, having made his debut for the national team in 2022. He played in all four pool matches, including a tightly contested game against England. Prior to his time with Samoa, he had already gained international experience with the All Blacks Sevens back in 2010.
With a career spanning over a decade, Lee played 21 Super Rugby matches for the Chiefs between 2011 and 2013 and was instrumental in Counties Manukau's victory in the Ranfurly Shield in 2013. After that win, he moved to France and became a key player for Clermont, continuing to compete despite the ongoing legal challenges.
The assault occurred after a Top 14 match in October, resulting in the waitress suffering a broken wrist—a significant injury that rendered her unable to work for 30 days. While details of the incident are sparse, it has drawn considerable attention from both fans and legal experts.
As he awaits his court date, uncertainty looms over both his rugby career and personal life. While his on-field skills are widely recognized, evident from his notable performances during the Rugby World Cup and his contributions to Counties Manukau's success, the assault charge has undoubtedly impacted his reputation.
Lee's sentencing is slated for next spring, a pivotal moment for his career as it juxtaposes his impressive achievements against serious controversy. The future remains uncertain regarding whether his rugby career can withstand this significant challenge.