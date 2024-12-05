Brotherhood – Our Rugby Book of the Year
Brotherhood is a term deeply rooted in rugby, resonating across teams worldwide. It stems in part from the sport's origins—as a game that remained nominally amateur long after soccer and other sports.
This term finds poignant application in the story of the 2002 West Point Rugby team, as profiled in this remarkable book. The narrative delves into the lives of the West Point players, many of whom went on to serve in the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Their bonds, forged on the rugby field, were tested and solidified in the crucible of military service.
Brotherhood—or sisterhood—is a concept that could apply to many sports. Yet, rugby holds a unique place, particularly in countries like the United States, where it is not the dominant sport. In such places, rugby becomes a haven for those who feel like outsiders, a community for individuals drawn to its distinctive culture and camaraderie.
Martin Pengelly, a rugby journalist, is a former opponent of the 2002 West Point team. During a 2002 tour, the Army West Point Rugby played Rosslyn Park and other European teams. Pengelly played for Rosslyn Park and is currently an editor with The Guardian. His writing has also appeared in Sports Illustrated and the New York Times.
His writing is neither pedantic nor preachy, except, of course, when extolling the virtues of rugby itself. The book assumes little prior knowledge from the reader, offering thoughtful explanations of the sport and the military context. Pengelly is an outsider in these subcultures; he is not a “brother,” but he is often a skilled observer.
Thus, the book sometimes reads like an American travelogue, as the author visits sites ranging from Revolutionary War landmarks to Fullerton, California.
However, a few avenues remain unexplored. For instance, while the author hints at rugby's presence in broader U.S. military culture, this intriguing thread remains largely untouched. H.R. McMaster, a noted rugby enthusiast, wrote a forward to the book which again shows just how close the link between the two worlds is. I recall the jerseys of my own college rugby team were sponsored by the National Guard. This is a minor quibble in what is a great piece of a rugby journalism.
King Henry's St. Crispin's Day speech before the Battle of Agincourt features several times in the book. “for he to-day that sheds his blood with me shall be my brother"—As is another line from the Bard - "we few, we happy few, we band of brothers." The famous line also was used as the title of the Band of Brothers, a book and later the TV miniseries about the 101st Airborne Division in World War II that became highly influential in military circles in the United States in the first decade of this century. Respect and brotherhood go hand and hand as values in the sport.
Despite this, Brotherhood published by Godine stands out as an exceptional rugby book—and is the Rugby on SI Book of the Year. Not least because this is a book that honors those who lost, those who served, and those who bled together both on and off the rugby pitch.
Honorable Mention/Runner-Up: Le Coq: A Journey to the Heart of French Rugby by Peter Bills published by Atlantic Books is another book we strongly recommend. The former editor of Rugby World, Peter Bills, gives an insiders perspective on French rugby. This rugby odyssey across France and her Rugby teams is one that you regret ending when you turn the last page. You can read our full review of that title here.