Bye-Bye Brisbane: Suliasi Vunivalu Set To Trade Reds For La Rochelle In French Rugby Revolution
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Former NRL player Suliasi Vunivalu is set to step away from rugby in Australia, having been left out of the Queensland Reds' Super Rugby Pacific squad for 2025. After switching from rugby league to rugby union in 2021, the 28-year-old struggled to meet expectations and is now rumored to be heading to La Rochelle in the French Top 14.
Vunivalu's transition from the Melbourne Storm to the Queensland Reds sparked much discussion. A two-time NRL premiership winner, he showcased his impressive speed and power during his debut season with the Reds in 2021. However, persistent hamstring injuries and inconsistent performances have hindered his progress in rugby union.
While Vunivalu started strong, he encountered several challenges at the Reds. Injuries marred his inaugural season in 2021, and his efforts in 2024 fell short of expectations. Limited playing time further complicated matters, particularly as younger players like Tim Ryan began to shine. Additionally, he faced a red card for two tripping incidents in a match against Fiji, leading to a one-match suspension.
Reports suggest that Vunivalu's omission from the Reds' 2025 roster indicates a likely move to France. Although he is still under contract with Rugby Australia and the Reds, he could be granted an early release to join a major French club, with La Rochelle emerging as the front-runner. This potential move presents Vunivalu with a different challenge in European rugby.
It’s worth noting that Vunivalu was not included in Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's official squad for the upcoming European tour or Australia A’s team. This exclusion underscores how significantly his status has declined since his strong start in rugby union, especially given his rapid ascent in rugby league.
Injury and inconsistency have clouded Vunivalu's time in Australia, leading to mixed feelings about his performance despite his undeniable talent. Under new head coach Joe Schmidt, the Reds are now actively recruiting to bolster their squad for the 2025 season, with exciting young talents like Trevor King, Will McCulloch, and Jude Gibbs joining the team.
For Vunivalu, the Top 14 could mean a fresh start and an opportunity to reinvent himself professionally. Whether he can regain his form in France remains to be seen, but after a challenging few years in Australia, he seems ready to tackle this new challenge head-on.