Canada Dominates Ireland In WXV 1 Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In their thrilling second match of the WXV 1 tournament held at the prestigious Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre, Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team showcased their dominance as they secured a remarkable 21-8 victory over Ireland.
This triumph came on the heels of their sensational win against France in the tournament's opening match, solidifying their stature as a powerhouse in the rugby world.
“Next game is against England, the best team in the world; we are in the place we want to be after two games with two wins, to be able to win WXV next week,” said Kevin Rouet, Canada’s Head Coach.
The impact of Canada’s win over France and Ireland's impressive performance against New Zealand earlier in the tournament was reflected in the latest World Rankings, with both teams making significant leaps. Canada's stellar performance propelled them to the coveted No. 2 spot, while Ireland ascended to an admirable No. 6, surpassing Australia in the rankings.
“Ireland brought physicality, challenged us at the breakdown, and they were very disciplined and well connected,” said Tyson Beukeboom, the Canadian Captain.
The stage is now set for a highly anticipated potential WXV 1 title showdown between Canada and the reigning world number one ranked England.
Notably, Kévin Rouet made strategic squad rotations for the match against Ireland, aiming for victory and setting his sights on next year’s World Cup. This included the noteworthy decision to award Caroline Crossley her first test start on the flank, underlining the team's depth and versatility.
The match was a spectacle of immense skill and determination, with both teams showcasing unwavering defensive prowess in the early stages. Canada's persistence eventually paid off as they broke through with two electrifying tries just before halftime.
Although Ireland scored a lone try in the second half, Canada's resolute performance ensured their second triumph of WXV 1. As the tournament climaxes, Canada's final showdown against the formidable world number-one-ranked England, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, at the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, is set.
It promises to be a spectacle of rugby prowess and determination as Canada seeks to further cement their status as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.