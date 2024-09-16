Canada Men's Rugby Team To Play Two Tests In Romania
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team plans to participate in two test matches in Bucharest, Romania, before the end of 2024. In November, they are scheduled to compete against Chile, the host team in Romania. These matches will bring the team's total number of international test matches to seven for the year.
The additional games will provide valuable playing experience and opportunities for the players as they aim to secure a spot in the Rugby World Cup. Following two summer tours, which included matches against Scotland and Romania in Ottawa in July, the team will head to Romania for the upcoming tests.
Canada also participated in the Pacific Nations Cup, with its final game against Tonga taking place on September 14, 2013, at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo. Canada lost 17-30 to Tonga in the game.
Ben Lesage, the vice-captain of Canada’s team, expressed his excitement about the team's return in November. He highlighted the importance of building and progressing as a team, especially since many players were experiencing test match rugby for the first time.
Lesage emphasized that the upcoming games provided an opportunity to prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifications and to assess their progress since the Pacific Nations Cup.
“Knowing that we get to be back together again in November will be awesome for us to keep building and taking steps forward as a team,” said Lesage. “We have got a young group at the moment and lots of guys are being exposed to test match rugby for the first time. The more opportunities we have to play as a group will help us as we prepare for Rugby World Cup qualifications next summer.”
“November will be another chance for us to test ourselves against the teams around us in the world rankings and see how much we've improved after the Pacific Nations Cup,” added Lesage.
Canada's Men's Rugby Team will play against Chile on November 9, 2024. The match is scheduled for 3:00 a.m. PT, 6:00 a.m. ET, and 1:00 p.m. local time.
Following that, Canada's Men's Rugby Team will face Romania on November 16, 2024, with the match scheduled for 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET, and 6:00 p.m. local time.