Canada Targets First PNC Rugby Win Over Japan in Decades
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan landed in Vancouver on Sunday, marking Canada's inaugural Rugby Pacific Nations Cup debut since 2019.
The two teams were previously regular adversaries, but they haven't played an official match as from 2016, and the Maple Leafs haven't beaten the Brave Blossoms in nearly two decades.
Kingsley Jones, the Canadian coach, announced only three changes to his starting squad, which overcame Romania in Canada’s capital of Ottawa last month. Liam Murray has been ruled out, while second rowers Conor Keys along Kyle Baillie are both out for the PNC.
Cali Martinez gets his first test start, whilst Izzak Kelly makes his first 2024 debut despite missing out in July. Kaden Duguid made his test debut... He is 1 year older.
Kelly and Duguid are Canada's largest starting lock duo in recent years, standing at 6'6" (1.99m) and 6'8" (2.03m), respectively, with an average weight of 120kg (265lbs).
Japan will have one of the biggest second rows, with Sanaila Waqa and Warner Dearns standing beyond 2m (6'7″) and weighing just slightly less than the Canadian tandem.
Eddie Jones has made significant changes to his Japan team, which underperformed against Italy in Sapporo. Hooker Atsushi Sakate is going to captain an untested team.
Three players make their test debuts: former Junior All Blacks winger Malo Tuitama, midfielder Nik McCurran, and reserve loose forward Isaiah Mapusua.
All three are from New Zealand and qualified for residence. The latter is the nephew of former Samoa coach, Seilala Mapusua.
Eddie Jones invited Kingsley Jones to coach the Barbarians in their 2023 Killik Cup encounter against England at Twickenham. Although they have the same last name, they are not related.
“The team is excited to be in Vancouver. We know from our tests in July how valuable it is to play on home soil, and we’re looking forward to what we know will be a good challenge for our team,” said Kingsley Jones, the head coach.
“We have a young roster of players who have proven themselves with their professional and club teams, the Pacific Pride, and in Ottawa earlier this summer, with our veteran players providing great experience and leadership. Despite some injuries, we’ve been able to maintain continuity and really look to grow as a squad with each match.”
The two countries were formerly frequent and close opponents, and in the 1990s, Canada appeared to have Japan's number. Since then, the Maple Leafs' fortunes have plummeted, while the Brave Blossoms continue to prosper.
Both managers appear to be utilizing the PNC to evaluate fresh talent before next year's qualifications, with varied outcomes in previous testing.
While the triumph against Romania in Ottawa buoyed the Canadians' morale, they remain well behind the Brave Blossoms in the global standings.