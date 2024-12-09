Cape Town Sevens: Highs, Lows, And Shocks Shape Riveting Tournament
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Cape Town Sevens was a thrilling showcase of rugby, filled with intense action, strategic brilliance, and unexpected twists. Teams from around the globe battled fiercely in their quest to determine the best.
After their impressive victory at the Dubai Sevens, Fiji entered the Cape Town tournament with a commanding presence, highlighted by their staggering 70-7 triumph over Uruguay.
The Fijian squad, spearheaded by dynamic players like Filipe Sauturaga and Viwa Naduvalo, displayed relentless attacking prowess while Uruguay struggled to keep pace. Earning 35 points in each half, Fiji made a resounding statement, solidifying their status as serious contenders for the season.
The journey to the semi-finals was nothing short of dramatic. In a closely contested match against Great Britain, Fiji emerged victorious with a narrow 17-12 win. Terio Veilawa’s decisive try in the final moments illustrated their ability to rise to the occasion under intense pressure, setting them up for a showdown with France, the defending champions.
On the women’s side, the Black Ferns Sevens delivered a powerful performance by decisively defeating France 43-0, avenging their loss in last year’s semi-finals.
Olympic champions Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Risi Pouri-Lane played pivotal roles in this commanding victory, stifling any scoring opportunities for France. With a combination of speed, precision, and tactical discipline, the Black Ferns displayed their dominance on the international stage, propelling themselves into the finals.
Australia, fresh off their triumph in Dubai Sevens, was seen as a formidable favorite heading into their semi-final clash against the United States. Despite showcasing some brilliant moments, including a spectacular long-range try from Faith Nathan and an early score from Maddison Levi, their aspirations were shattered in an unexpected turn of events.
The U.S. team, led by the remarkable Nia Toliver, mounted a stunning comeback, with Toliver scoring two crucial late tries to clinch a dramatic 22-19 victory. This triumph marked a significant milestone for the USA, advancing them to their first Cup Final since Hong Kong.
The Cape Town Sevens illuminated the diverse styles of play across competing teams. Australia’s costly errors were a poignant reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in this fast-paced sport. As the tournament drew to a close, fans were left with mixed feelings of triumph, resilience, and heartbreak.