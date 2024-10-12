Capitalizing On Indiscipline, Ireland Stole The Day
By Mercy Kosgei
The Eagles wrapped up their WXVI campaign and the year with a hard-fought match against Ireland. Losing to Ireland, who won by 14-26. USA won 5 of the first 7 meetings before Ireland triumphed to the most recent second half win. Alev Ketler kicked off the match, and the USA showcased a strong defense early on, stealing the ball from Ireland. The Eagles displayed unwavering determination, making significant tackles and winning crucial balls in the first half.
Despite a strong first half, where the Eagles showcased confidence in control and scored 14-7. The two series of penalties and handling errors in the second half allowed Ireland to seize the moment.
USA struck first when Hope Rogers powered through multiple defenders to score the opening try. Hawkins Mckenzie put the USA ahead 7-0.
Ireland equalized 7-7 after a quick tap to go. In the first half, Hope Rogers scored before halftime, taking the Eagles 14-7 before the break.
The Eagles maintained momentum with fast ball movements. However, discipline began to fade, and penalties gave Ireland a chance to regroup. The USA lacked composure, struggled with discipline, and conceded penalties, allowing Ireland to capitalize on them and regain initiative.
In the final quarter, Tahlia Brody’s unfortunate yellow card led Ireland to equalize 14-14. This was after she caught the ball in an offside position, bringing about the penalty that leveled the game.
While Rachel Ehrecke's yellow card provided Ireland with the opportunity take the lead. Ireland would not take their first lead until the 73rd minute of the game, with Cliodhna Moloney’s score coming at a time USA had only 13 players on the field. Moloney capitalized on that as she mauled across to give Ireland a lead, scoring 21-14. Rachel Johnson was shown yellow for a high tackle, which again reduced the Eagles team to 13, and Amee-Leigh Crowe gave Ireland a subsequent dive over the wing; Ireland gapped 26-14.
Major lessons learned will give the Eagles work-ons as players separate until the new year as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup 2025.