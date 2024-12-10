Championship Clubs Unite In Protest Over RFU Leadership Crisis
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The simmering discontent among England’s second-tier rugby clubs has led to a significant demand for change within the Rugby Football Union (RFU). The 12 clubs are calling for a Special General Meeting (SGM) and have proposed a vote of no confidence against RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney and Chairman Tom Ilube.
The primary reason for this unusual action is Sweeney’s £1.1 million salary for the 2023-24 year, which includes a £358,000 bonus. This amount far exceeds the £133,000 that each Championship club receives annually from central funds, which they believe is too low to sustain their operations. Compounding their concerns is the RFU's reported loss of £42 million alongside numerous job cuts.
The clubs’ statement reflects their shared frustration: “We could no longer stand by and allow the current situation and the unaccountable decision-making that led to it to continue without challenge.”
For years, Championship clubs have felt overlooked by the RFU, anxious about dwindling funds and a lack of support for the league’s critical role in player development. The current financial issues, combined with challenges at the grassroots level and England's inconsistent international performances, have only widened the gap.
Past RFU officials have also voiced their concerns. Martyn Thomas, Graeme Cattermole, and Brian Baister have criticized Sweeney and Ilube for causing “enormous and irreparable damage,” while ex-CEO Francis Baron has labeled their positions as “untenable.”
Championship clubs have begun gathering names for an SGM, which requires 100 signatures from RFU members. If they succeed in obtaining sufficient support, it will bring these issues to the forefront and lead to a vote on leadership accountability.
Even as the RFU has suggested renaming the Championship as “Tier 2” starting in 2025-26, the clubs maintain that meaningful changes should begin with new leadership.
The outrage over Sweeney’s compensation has resonated beyond these clubs. Sir Clive Woodward, who coached England to victory in the 2003 World Cup, described the bonus as “an insult to the wider English rugby public.”
The grassroots community that supports English rugby is now at the heart of this movement advocating for change. As demands for accountability mount, the united front of Championship clubs could represent a pivotal moment in reshaping the future direction of English rugby.