Charlotte Rugby Club Partners with Anthem RC
By Priscilla Rotich
A partnership has been announced between the Charlotte Rugby Football Club (CRFC) and Anthem Rugby Carolina (ARC) to advance the development of American rugby players, from the grassroots level to professional standards.
This collaboration is a significant step in creating a pathway for young and aspiring professional players to bridge the gap between amateur domestic rugby and the highest echelons of the sport.
Under this partnership, CRFC and ARC will integrate their local and regional talent, resources, and competitive platforms with the expertise of Anthem RC and USA Rugby coaches and staff.
The united effort will focus on creating a high-quality training environment and competitive opportunities to enhance the skills and prospects of players within both organizations.
By bringing young professionals together with experienced athletes and coaches, the initiative aims to elevate the performance and success of rugby in the Southeast.
Alama Ieremia, Head Coach of Anthem RC, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, “We are extremely excited to be involved with Charlotte Rugby Club. It’s an opportunity to not only develop and promote young rugby players but also to promote rugby in our local Charlotte community. Anthem Rugby Carolina will benefit hugely from this collaboration so we are grateful and looking forward to working together with Charlotte Rugby Club."
President Hanna Kirlin of the Charlotte Rugby Club seconded Leremia’s opinion and went on to say, “Charlotte Rugby Club is excited about this burgeoning partnership, cultivating new talent to the area and growing the sport at all levels.”
CRFC, with its extensive history in Charlotte and the wider Southeast, is in a unique position to contribute to the advancement and growth of American rugby talent.
Through this partnership, CRFC aims to reinforce its dedication to nurturing the next generation of rugby professionals.
As part of this collaboration, CRFC is set to become a part of the Atlantic Rugby Premiership (ARP) this autumn—a top-tier competition tailored to provide offseason development opportunities for U.S. eligible Major League Rugby (MLR) players, aspiring U.S. players, and those who simply aim to compete at the highest level possible.
Furthermore, ARC will offer coaching and support services to CRFC while making use of Charlotte's Skillbeck Athletic Grounds for fall training sessions and ARP matches.
This shared dedication to excellence in rugby development is anticipated to bring significant advantages to both organizations.
This partnership between CRFC and ARC is a testament to the growing strength and potential of rugby in the United States, particularly in the Southeast.
Both organizations look forward to a successful collaboration that will pave the way for future rugby stars.