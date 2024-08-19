Chiefs Thrilled as Finau Signs On
By Mohamed Bahaa
Officially pledging his allegiance to his club and nation until 2026, Samipeni Finau, the All Blacks and Chiefs' outstanding blindside flanker, has made a statement on Monday that guarantees the services of the 25-year-old giant until 2026, well-known for his strong playing technique and major field impact.
Standing barely under two meters tall and weighing 115 kilograms, Finau has rapidly developed into a powerful weapon in the Chiefs' lineup. Though not featured in Scott Robertson's most recent matchday 23, his future with the All Blacks seems bright since he is still seen as a major component in their long-term strategy.
Having almost fifty Chiefs appearances and three All Black caps, the Tongan-born sportsman has become a vital member of the Super Rugby Pacific finalists. In attack as much as defense, his physical presence and aggressive style of play have made him indispensable.
Head coach Clayton McMillan of the chiefs said he respected Finau's development and commitment since he entered the professional ranks “He has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to go from a relatively raw-boned athlete finding his feet in the professional ranks to becoming an All Black,” McMillan said. “As a Chief, he consistently has a positive influence on our game through his athleticism and desire for combat on both sides of the ball. He provides a good balance amongst our other loose forwards, and we know at his young age his best years are all in front of him. We are excited to be part of that journey.”
Finau returned recently to represent Waikato in their NPC game against Counties Manukau following not being chosen for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship victory over Argentina. He entered the game in the 48th minute and, with nine runs and five tackles, he demonstrated his relentless effort rate.
Emphasizing the relationship, he has created with his colleagues, Finau expressed his excitement about the new contract. “I’m grateful to be extending my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. This team and its brotherhood have helped shape me into the player I am today. I’m thankful for the opportunities the Chiefs family has given me and can’t wait to get back into it next year!”
Meanwhile, other New Zealand teams are likewise keeping their talent under control; the Blues re-signed midfielder Bryce Heem for the 2025 season and the Crusaders locked in outside back Chay Fihaki through 2026.