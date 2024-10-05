Chilean International Eissmann Joins France’s Agen Rugby Club as Medical Joker
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Recent reports from France indicate that Agen is finalizing arrangements to bring in Javier Eissmann to bolster their ranks in the Pro D2 league. The Chilean player is set to join as a Medical Joker, stepping in for the injured John Madigan from Ireland. A formal announcement from Agen regarding this transfer is expected to be made in the next few days.
Madigan incurred a significant bicep injury during a match against Valence Romans, sidelining him from action with the team until 2025. In their quest for a replacement, Agen has turned to Rugby World Cup second-rower Javier Eissmann.
Eissmann, a strong and agile 27-year-old lock forward, commenced his professional rugby career with Selknam in Argentina's Super Liga Americana from 2019 to 2022. Subsequently, he made the move to France, joining Sporting Union Agenais in the same position. Eissmann, who stands at an imposing 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 260 pounds, is anticipated to arrive at Agen to fulfill the role of a medical joker.
Chile marked its first-ever appearance at the Rugby World Cup in 2023, with Eissmann playing a crucial part. Eissmann featured prominently in matches against Japan in Toulouse, England in Lille, and Argentina in Nantes. Additionally, Eissmann made a notable impact as a replacement player in the match against Samoa in Bordeaux.
Eissmann's involvement has extended into the Rugby World Cup 2023-2027 cycle. He participated in the July triumphs over Hong Kong in Talca and Belgium in Viña del Mar. Additionally, he featured in matches against Scotland in July and the Argentina XV in September. However, he was not part of the recent Rugby World Cup 2027 Qualifier against Paraguay, during which Pro D2 player Bruno Sáez made his debut for Chile.
The imminent arrival of the 27-year-old Eissmann at Agen is expected to bring immediate integration into the team. His presence in the team brings the expectation of potentially forming a formidable second-row partnership with Canadian Evan Olmstead. Notably, the club also boasts the presence of former Pumas hooker Santiago Socino.