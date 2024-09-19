China 7s Kicks Off Second Leg of Asia Rugby Sevens Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Asia Rugby Sevens Series (ARSS) is underway with both the China women and Hong Kong China men securing victories in the opening round held in Korea. The event, which is the second leg of the ARSS, is scheduled to occur in Hangzhou, at the Hangzhou Normal University, from 21-22 September.
The 16 participating teams are gearing up to compete for top positions. Each national team has its own set of goals, whether it's aiming for the title, securing a spot in the next leg, or avoiding relegation from the ARSS for 2025.
The format features the top 8 men's and women's Asian national teams vying for supremacy. The bottom team from each group will be relegated to the Trophy Series, while the winners of that competition, to be held in Nepal, will earn promotion to ARSS 2025.
In the men's division, the teams have been divided into two pools for the China 7s ARSS Leg 2 2024. Pool A comprises Hong Kong China, Korea, Thailand, and Singapore, while Pool B includes China, Japan, Malaysia, and UAE.
On the other hand, the women's division consists of Pool C, which includes China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Singapore, and Pool D, which includes Hong Kong, China, Japan, UAE, and Malaysia.
The Hong Kong China men's squad is aiming for back-to-back victories and has made some changes to the lineup for the upcoming leg. Pierce Mackinlay-West, James Sawyer, and Jack Combes are notable inclusions, while Alessandro Nardoni, Lee Cado, and Michael Coverdale will be absent from the squad.
Several changes have been made to the women's team due to the departure of members selected for the WXV. Chloe Chan leads the side, with only a few players remaining from the previous round, where they secured a second-place finish. Newcomer number 9 Kwong Tin Tung is set to make her international 7s debut.
The Thai women's squad is maintaining the core of the team that competed in the first round, with a few personnel changes. Meanwhile, S. Janda continues to captain the Thai men's team as they aim to maintain their status in the ARSS and replicate or improve on their 5th-place finish in Korea.
Looking ahead, Asia Rugby has announced that South Korea and Thailand will once again host ARSS legs in 2025. The venues for the upcoming rounds include Hangzhou, China, as the host for Round 2 and Bangkok, Thailand, for Round 3.