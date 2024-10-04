Chocobares Ruled Out Of Argentina's November Rugby Tour
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Santiago Chocobares will be absent from the 2024 November Internationals with Los Pumas due to an injury sustained during the final round of the Rugby Championship against South Africa.
Chocobares, who was born in 1999, made his first appearance for the Argentina national team on 14 November 2020, during their historic victory over the All Blacks. He is currently a member of the Toulouse club in the Top 14 league and also represents the Argentina national team.
At just 18 years old, Santiago was chosen to join the national team that participated in the U20 Rugby World Cup 2018 held in Narbonne, France. Additionally, Santiago participated in the 2019 Los Pumas U20 Rugby World Cup in Argentina.
Despite starting for his country throughout the tournament, which included wins over New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa, the star inside center had to exit the game in Nelspruit in the first half, sparking concerns about the need for knee surgery.
However, Toulouse management has confirmed positive news that Chocobares' cruciate ligaments have not been affected, eliminating the need for an operation. Toulouse plans to have Chocobares back in action before the year ends, but he will not be participating in Los Pumas' November tour of Italy, Ireland, and France as he continues his recovery throughout October and November.
Chocobares' absence is expected to coincide with Jerónimo de la Fuente's return. The Perpignan captain, who played against France and Uruguay in July, opted out of the Rugby Championship. Other potential replacements for Chocobares include uncapped players Justo Piccardo and Gerónimo Prisciantelli, or veteran Matías Orlando.
Similarly, Facundo Isa chose not to participate, a decision he made back in 2014. Emiliano Boffelli is still recovering from an injury and has not yet returned to full fitness. The participation of Felipe Contpeomi, who will be attending a training camp from October 28-30 in Paris in November, has yet to be clarified.
In addition to Chocobares, Argentina also faced the absence of Marcos Kremer for the Rugby Championship Final in Nelspruit. Kremer sustained an injury in the second half against South Africa in Santiago del Estero during the penultimate round.
He is expected to return to the field in October for Clermont and will join the Argentina squad in November. Tight Head Eduardo Bello, who was injured during the match against Australia in Santa Fe, missed Argentina's subsequent matches against South Africa and will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. He is set to return to play for the Newcastle Falcons in 2025.