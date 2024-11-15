Cipriani Slams Eddie Jones Over Bullying Claims
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Danny Cipriani has become the latest former England player to criticize Eddie Jones’s management style, joining Danny Care in voicing concerns about the Australian coach’s approach.
Cipriani, who only received two caps under Jones and was notably excluded from the 2019 Rugby World Cup team, asserts that his omission was due to Jones not selecting him because he "couldn’t be bullied."
Thinking back on his experiences, Cipriani characterized Jones as a person who liked maintaining authority over his players, stating, “I don’t think he was comfortable with me because I didn’t fit into that dynamic.”
Cipriani made these comments as he prepares to return to the rugby field this weekend for the 745 Game, the first charity rugby league match featuring players from both union and league.
This event, which will be held at Headingley, is particularly meaningful for Cipriani as it was founded by his former teammate Ed Slater, who lives with MND (Motor Neuron Disease).
When asked about his return, Cipriani, now retired and living in America, mentioned that he would only come back to play for this charity event. He encouraged people to attend the games organized by Slater, as he had personally invited them.
Jamie George, another former England player, responded to Danny Care's recent criticisms of Eddie Jones, which were detailed in Care's autobiography. Care described Jones's coaching environment as "like living in a dictatorship" and claimed that players were "terrified" of him.
Other players have shared their thoughts on Care's criticisms of Jones, highlighting the negative environment that Jones created. Care compared it to a dictatorship, stating that players felt "scared" of him.
While Care acknowledged that Jones appeared thoughtful, he also praised the England team's performance under Jones's leadership, which included two Six Nations Championship titles and a World Cup final appearance in 2019.
Although Care admitted that Jones had an uncompromising attitude, he emphasized that Jones positively impacted English rugby, stating, "Eddie did great things for English rugby."
The Harlequins scrum-half described Jones’ England setup as living under a "dictatorship," ruled by a tyrant who made players feel like they could disappear at any moment.
Jones was dismissed in December 2022 after the team's performance declined. Steve Borthwick, his former assistant in Japan and England, took over as the new head coach.
Controversies concerning Jones's coaching style have continued to emerge, particularly regarding his aggressive training methods.