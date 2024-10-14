Controversial Tackle Casts Shadow Over Leicester's Victory
By Priscilla Jepchumba
A horror injury and a dubious yellow card marred what was otherwise an impressive 24-8 Premiership win for Leicester Tigers against Northampton Saints.
The match had to be stopped when Sam Graham of Northampton was injured seriously while Tom Reffell of Leicester was performing a tackle on him. Graham’s leg was so twisted and crooked that he was in clear agony and required to be carried off with a stretcher.
“I thought it was a hell of an impact there from Reffell,” said David Flatman, a commentator, adding, “Immediately when you see that, you think it’s a massive shoulder impact on his knee.”
Nick Mullins, a fellow commentator, weighed in on the matter, adding, “Sam Graham is in a lot of pain. The replay is not a pleasant one, so we are not going to show you it.”
Mr. Anthony Woodthorpe, the match referee, cautioned Reffell for the tackle and decided it was dangerous since Graham was already down on his knees. However, sports commentators and some viewers opined that Reffell went to the ground to make the tackle.
Referee Woodthorpe explained the reason for Reffell's dismissal to Tigers captain Julian Montoya. "The tackle is illegal because he's already on his knees. Tommy, you're the man who made the tackle,” said Woodthorpe.
“He's on his knees when he makes his tackle, so it's an illegal tackle and it's a dangerous action, so it's going to be a yellow card. We understand it's a wrap, but he needs to be on his feet to make the tackle," added Woodthorpe.
In spite of the controversy, the Leicester side came out as the winners, with Handre Pollard adding three more conversions and one penalty. This added a rather gloomy aspect to the match.