Crew Clothing Becomes Official Outfitter Of Red Roses
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Rugby Football Union has selected Crew Clothing as the formal wear partner of England’s Red Roses; this is the first formal partnership specific to the women’s side.
Under the noteworthy deal, Crew Clothing will exclusively provide formal uniforms to the Red Roses’ playing and non-playing personnel.
They will be worn public for the first time in the following year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with a press release hinting that it will blend ‘modern cuts with the heritage and craftsmanship associated with Crew Clothing.
“We are really looking forward to working with Crew Clothing as a Red Roses partner – the first Women’s game standalone partner,” said RFU's Executive Director of the Women’s Game, Alex Teasdale.
“We’re really proud that the Red Roses are galvanizing support in this way and showing that women’s rugby is an attractive proposition for brands. We’re grateful to Crew for another brilliant show of support for women’s sport and for choosing women’s rugby.”
Exeter Chiefs, LTA, Williams Racing, and the Henley Royal Regatta commit to partnering with the British lifestyle brand, which was established in 1993 in the back of a Devon windsurfing shop.
Naomi Parry, the Head of Marketing at Crew Clothing, stated: “This partnership with the Red Roses serves as a reflection of Crew’s unwavering commitment to supporting the best of British sport, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the next phase in the Red Roses’ incredible journey.
“Ahead of a monumental year for women’s rugby, we’ll be supporting the squad with a range of beautifully crafted formalwear pieces and look forward to celebrating future successes with our new partner.”
John Mitchell’s side is still gearing up for the defense of its WXV 1 title, which the team is set to commence in the latter part of this month in Canada. The team will play in the first leg of the two warm-up tests against France at Kingsholm on Saturday.
They will then face New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on September 14th, and later in the month, they will proceed to Canada.
After winning the last six Women’s Six Nations and having a 7.58-point lead at the summit of the World Rugby Women’s Ranking chart, the Red Roses will be favorites to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which will be hosted in England next year.