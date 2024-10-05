Crystal Kaua Takes Charge Of Brazil's Women's Rugby Sevens Team
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Yaras 7’s team is set to create history with the appointment of its first female coach. Crystal Kaua, a native of New Zealand, has taken the reins as the head coach of Brazil’s National Women’s Rugby 7’s team, succeeding Will Broderick post the Paris Olympic Games.
Kaua has inked a deal with the Confederação Brasileira de Rugby, committing to lead the team until 2026. This marks her debut as the head coach of a national team.
“For me, rugby serves is a vehicle to change lives. I coach for those moments when all the pieces of the puzzle come together,” said Kaua while previously mentioning her life-altering rugby experience.
Renowned for her successful efforts in establishing a girls' rugby program at Hamilton Girls' High School, Kaua has garnered coaching experience across various levels, including club, domestic, and international. Notably, she made history as the first woman to assume a professional coaching role with the Black Ferns Sevens.
Kaua has expressed in the past that it was uncommon for women to be coaches within her culture. She found it particularly meaningful that someone began coaching after seeing her in that role, saying that it was a moment that would stay with her for a lifetime.
She added, “… it’s our responsibility as women in the game at the highest level to increase media attention, those connections, and visibility.”
Her coaching journey commenced with Mie Paerls in Japan. She was part of the coaching staff for the New Zealand Women’s team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, where they clinched Gold Medals.
Following her tenure with Mie Paerls, Kaua took charge of the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki, the Women’s Super-Rugby competition. The team emerged as runners-up to Blues Women in the 2024 season.
Kaua’s maiden coaching assignment with As Yaras 7’s will kick off later this month as Brazil competes in the 2024 South American Rugby Sevens tournament in Lima, Peru, followed by the Rugby Sevens World Circuit (SVNS) in Dubai, UAE.