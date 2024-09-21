Dallas Jackals Withdraw From Major League Rugby 2025 Season
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Dallas Jackals have exited Major League Rugby. An announcement from the league on Thursday confirmed that the team will not be participating in the 2025 season, as they are allegedly undergoing a review of a potential transfer of controlling ownership.
This decision follows months of speculation and three challenging seasons for the organization, which struggled to establish stability. The Jackals became part of Major League Rugby (MLR) in 2022 after a delayed start and have shown consistent progress, culminating in six regular-season wins during the 2024 season.
“The Dallas Jackals have informed the league they will not compete in 2025 as they evaluate a controlling interest transfer, which won’t be completed in time for the season. MLR will work closely with Dallas leadership during the transition process,” said the MLR in a statement.
Reports suggest that a major investor withdrew earlier this year, and a replacement could not be found in time to meet financial obligations. The league's statement mentions that a potential change in ownership is still being evaluated, but so far no team that has left the league has returned.
Los Angeles gained a new team in the previous season through a relocation from Atlanta, not a continuation of the disbanded organization from the 2022 season. Dallas was among the first group of cities to commit to launching MLR in 2018 but withdrew before the inaugural season.
This past year, the team made it to the postseason for the first time and caused a major upset by defeating the regular season-leading Houston SaberCats in the Quarterfinals. It’s currently unclear how players who are still under contract will be distributed.
The MLR Players Association states that they are now in talks with the league to find a fair resolution. Other teams will seek out several players, including Eagles forward Sam Golla and MLR’s 2024 Forward of the Year Jerónimo Gómez Vara.
Coaching duo Agustín Cavalieri and Nate Osborne are now without a team. Meanwhile, second row Lucas Bur has already signed with an Italian club. This is the fifth team to withdraw from MLR since the end of the 2022 season.
Austin and LA were removed after a disagreement with owner Adam Gilchrist, and New York and Toronto did not return in 2024. Atlanta was relocated to Los Angeles before this season. Meanwhile, new teams have emerged in Chicago, Miami, and Charlotte.
At this stage, there is no indication that another team will replace Dallas in 2025. If 11 teams end up being the final count for 2025, it would not be the first time MLR has decreased in size. 13 teams were competing in 2022, with the league decreasing to 12 the following year.