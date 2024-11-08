Dancing With Strength: Ilona Maher Shatters Stereotypes On 'Dancing With The Stars'
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Remarkable Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher is stealing the spotlight on "Dancing with the Stars." Her dynamic performances and genuine personality have captivated audiences and inspired countless young girls to embrace their strength and individuality.
As a proud Olympic team member, Ilona has become a beloved icon, and she relishes the connection her performances foster with the audience.
Maher’s participation in the show has created a vibrant platform for igniting important conversations about body positivity and diversity in dance. In “Good Morning America,” Maher said her journey encompasses more than personal development.
“For me, it’s just showing how powerful and how important it is to be strong physically and mentally,” said Maher.
Maher believes that her journey is about being a voice for girls everywhere who might not find representation in conventional media.
“I think young girls like seeing me dancing the rumba, this muscular build out there, trying to be as graceful as she can… At times it feels like it’s not just for me that I’m doing this, it’s for others,” Maher stated.
Maher expressed her happiness in receiving messages from fans who connect with her athletic physique and bold demeanor on stage.
“People are loving to see a girl like me move. They’re seeing themselves out there,” said Maher.
With Bersten's support, she has successfully challenged conventional norms, showcasing that dancers of all shapes can excel. Together with Bersten, they have reached the top 6 in week 33, standing proudly among the remaining pairs.
“Fans have also loved to see Bersten working with a person like me and how he supports me and makes me feel so beautiful on the floor,” said Maher.
Maher’s striking physique, complemented by her athletic prowess, challenges conventional notions of beauty within the dance community.
With excitement building, the pair look forward to the milestone of the show's 500th episode, set to air on November 12. Bersten heaped praise on Maher and expressed his happiness about her progress.
“She is exactly who she is on social media, in person. She’s funny. She’s loud. She’s authentically herself,” said Bersten, adding, “She’s the first female partner to lift her male partner on the show, and it’s just awesome.”
Throughout her journey on the show, Maher is not just performing; she is breaking down societal barriers and norms.
With every step, she instills confidence in young girls, encouraging them to take pride in their bodies and chase their dreams, no matter what limitations society imposes.