Don't Miss Out! Women's Rugby World Cup Tickets Presale Starts September 24th
By Priscilla Jepchumba
England will be hosting the largest and most inclusive women's rugby celebration to date, the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. With ticket prices finalized for all matches, including England's opening game, the bronze final, and the Women's Rugby World Cup final, the organizers are expecting a new attendance record for the tenth edition of the event.
Interested fans are urged to sign up soon to secure tickets to their favorite matches for the 10th edition of the rugby event. The official presale will start on September 24th at Tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.
The tournament begins on August 22nd with the England teams facing off at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. It will wrap up on September 27th with the bronze final and final at Twickenham Stadium in London. Organizers are expecting a large crowd for the finals.
Tickets will go on sale to registered fans, RFU member clubs, constituent bodies, and England Rugby Club members starting from September 24th at 10:00 (GMT +1). In addition, Mastercard is providing priority sales for its cardholders from September 17th to 19th for both debit and credit Mastercard holders.The upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup in England 2025 is set to be the most expansive and diverse women's rugby tournament, providing a range of ticket prices to ensure inclusivity. For example, a family ticket for two adults and two children under the age of 15 to watch the first match at the Stadium of Light will cost £30.
During the advance ticket sale, each person can buy a maximum of ten tickets for each game, and details about the seat locations will be announced in 2025.
Furthermore, individuals who support the cause will be able to make a donation to ChildFund Rugby, World Rugby's Social Impact Partner, when buying tickets. These contributions will help fund the Pass It Back rugby program, which aims to eliminate gender discrimination and empower youth.
Tickets for all classes and games will be available later this year, and the match schedule and start times will be announced after the Draw in October following the final qualifier, WXV.