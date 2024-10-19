Dragons Re-Sign Seiuli To Address Prop Crisis
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Dragons have brought back former player Aki Seiuli on a short-term loan to bolster their depleted loose-head prop ranks.
With several players injured, Seiuli's experience and international pedigree will provide much-needed cover; he played 50 times for the club in 2021 before leaving at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Seiuli, 31, who previously played for Glasgow and Otago, expressed how eager he is to contribute to the Dragons' success.
"I'm excited to get back with Dragons and looking forward to seeing everyone and working hard for an opportunity to get back out on the field," Aki said.
The 31-year-old Samoa international is expected to join the team in time for their upcoming match against Connacht.
The club's head coach, Dai Flanagan, expressed his delight at Seiuli's return, praising his experience and positive attitude.
"Aki is not only a great professional, but a positive character who knows our environment and will fit seamlessly into what we are building," Coach said.
Dai expressed how the international prop has vast experience in competitions and always performs to a high standard.
"We're delighted to bring Aki back on a deal that will run into 2025, has played in high levels and performed well, we trust he will do the same here," Flanagan said.
Seiuli, who had previous spells with Otago and the Highlanders, first moved to Rodney Parade in 2021 after two years at Glasgow.
Aki Seiuli has made nine international appearances for Samoa, he made his Samoa debut in 2022, as his country won the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji.
He is not scheduled to play against Benetton on Saturday but should be available for the trip to face Connacht in Galway on Saturday, 26 October.
Seiuli agreed on terms to make a return before linking up with Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby (MLR) in 2025.
Seiuli, 31, will boost the club's front-row resources. With Rhodri Jones, Josh Reynolds, Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, and Jordan Morris currently injured, Rodrigo Martinez is the only fit loosehead, with Cameron Jones brought in from Ospreys on loan as cover.