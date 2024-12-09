Eagles Soar to Silver in Cape Town, Eyeing a Bright Future
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Women’s Sevens team delivered an impressive performance at the Cape Town SVNS, ultimately securing a silver medal after a hard-fought battle against New Zealand, who triumphed with a score of 26-12 in the final. This outcome marked a significant improvement from their fifth-place finish in Dubai, as the Eagles continue to gear up for the World Championship in Los Angeles and the upcoming LA 2028 Olympics.
Facing a new and demanding setup, where only pool winners could advance to the semi-finals, the Eagles rose to the occasion. In their opening match against Fiji, Nia Toliver showcased her incredible talent with two thrilling tries. Kaylen Thomas and Alyssa Porter also made their mark, contributing to a resounding 29-0 victory.
The team faced a tougher challenge against Great Britain, but they displayed resilience and determination, overcoming an early deficit with dynamic tries from Toliver, Ariana Ramsey, and Sarah Levy, sealing a 31-14 win that propelled them into the semi-finals.
The semi-final clash with Australia was an electrifying contest, closely contested until the very end. With less than thirty seconds remaining and Australia leading, Toliver exhibited remarkable poise and agility, breaking through the defense to score the decisive try, clinching the match with a thrilling 24-19 victory.
Head Coach Emilie Bydwell praised the team for their cohesion and growth, emphasizing, “The players continued to stay focused on our process throughout the pressure of competition... They showed they have the courage to express their strengths.”
In the final match, the Eagles started on a high note, quickly establishing a 12-0 lead thanks to early tries from Toliver and Porter. However, New Zealand's seasoned experience shone through as they responded with four unanswered tries, ultimately securing a 26-12 victory. Despite the setback, the Eagles’ performance throughout the tournament reflected their continuous improvement in the world of sevens rugby.
Nia Toliver emerged as a standout player with pivotal plays and tries that captivated audiences throughout the tournament. Her remarkable contributions, alongside those of Ramsey, Thomas, and Porter, underscored the strength and potential of the team.
As the Eagles set their sights on the next leg in Perth, they carry valuable lessons learned from Cape Town. With their teamwork becoming increasingly robust and their fighting spirit unwavering, Team USA is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage in the months and years to come.