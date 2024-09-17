Easterby to Take Over as Interim Ireland Head Coach
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The IRFU has announced that Simon Easterby will step into Andy Farrell's position as head coach of Ireland on a temporary basis next year. Farrell is stepping down from his Ireland duties in 2025 to lead the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia. Many had anticipated Easterby would assume the role in Farrell's absence, and the IRFU has now confirmed this.
Easterby was excited about the new appointment and expressed his appreciation for the role. “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honor and one that I am thrilled to accept,” said Easterby.
“It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.
“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men’s national team journey over the last ten years, and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months.
“There’s a lot to play for before December and we’re looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium,” he added.
IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys has confirmed Simon's upcoming promotion, recognizing his growth and esteemed position as a coach within the Ireland set-up for the past decade.
The former Ireland flanker will take on the position starting December 1 after the Autumn Nations Series. Prior to the autumn, Easterby will lead the Emerging Ireland team on a tour of South Africa in October, where they will compete against Currie Cup teams the Pumas and the Cheetahs, as well as Super Rugby Pacific's Western Force.
“I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years,” stated Humphreys.
“Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead. Over the last decade, Simon has moved from forwards coach to defense coach, and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.
“As head coach for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022, he had a front-row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period. It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and then in the months to come,” he said.