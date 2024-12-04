Eddie Jones: The Polarizing Perfectionist Behind Wallabies’ Toughest Year"
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Mark Nawaqanitawase, a former player for the Wallabies, expressed his thoughts about Eddie Jones and the impact he had on Australian rugby during a challenging 2023 season.
Despite the Wallabies’ struggles, only managing to secure two victories out of nine matches, Nawaqanitawase emphasized Jones's unwavering commitment and the positive changes he implemented within the team.
Reflecting on the past year, Nawaqanitawase acknowledged the hurdles they faced under Jones’s leadership but found his coaching approach both rigorous and rewarding. "It was a different vibe. He trained us tough—he has his own distinct style," he remarked. Even amidst disappointing results, the 24-year-old winger harbored great admiration for Jones, stating, "I really liked it. I have no complaints... He never stopped working."
Jones made a notable return to the Wallabies in 2023, having previously coached the team in the early 2000s. His second tenure coincided with intense scrutiny, especially following Australia's disheartening performance in the Rugby World Cup, which was deemed their worst ever. The controversies surrounding Jones’ management led to a storm of criticism and ultimately resulted in his resignation before he could resume coaching Japan.
For Nawaqanitawase, being coached by Jones represented a crucial opportunity for personal growth. “There’s a certain way he wanted to do things, and people can pick on him, say whatever they want to say, but I enjoyed my time under him,” he said.
The young winger appreciated Jones’ work ethic, which he felt was often overlooked. "That’s the one thing I hear people say, like, ‘Was he really there the whole time?" he emphasized.
Nawaqanitawase’s insights offer a refreshing perspective amid the criticism directed at Jones. While former England players like Danny Cipriani and Danny Care described his coaching style as “dictatorial” and “terrifying,” Nawaqanitawase chose to highlight the more positive aspects of his tenure.
Care himself acknowledged that despite the scrutiny over Jones's intensity, he had led English rugby to significant achievements, including two Six Nations titles and a World Cup final appearance in 2019.
Eddie Jones remains a polarizing figure within rugby circles; however, players like Nawaqanitawase have felt significantly influenced by his guidance. As the Wallabies look to the future, the experiences and lessons learned under Jones's coaching could provide a solid foundation for subsequent success.