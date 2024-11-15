Elite Rugby Showdown: PR7s All-Stars To Face US And Canadian National Teams This Weekend
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Premier Rugby 7s All-Stars, the pinnacle of professional rugby sevens competition in the United States, will face off against the national rugby teams of the United States and Canada this coming weekend. The All-Stars represent a fusion of talent from various PR7s franchises, featuring Olympians and standout players who have demonstrated their prowess on the national stage from 2016 to the 2024 season.
43 athletes from PR7 participated in the recent Paris Olympics. The CEO and founder of Premier Rugby Sevens, Owen Scannell, spoke highly of the upcoming event. “Welcoming the Canadian women’s team to the PR7s All-Star Tournament brings an exciting new dimension to this highly anticipated event,” said Scannell.
The upcoming event will showcase rugby's formidable presence across the diverse landscapes of North America. “We’re thrilled to partner with both USA Rugby and Rugby Canada to celebrate Olympic medalists that captivated fans during the Paris Olympics,” added Scannell.
Team USA will host its first rugby competition on home ground since Paris. U.S. and Canadian women, along with the U.S. men, will compete against the PR7s All-Stars. Adding to the excitement, the All-Stars are supported by a distinguished coaching staff comprised of some of rugby’s most respected figures. In the women’s division, seasoned head coach Kelly Griffin, an Olympian from Rio 2016, will lead the All-Star team.
She is joined by assistant coach Sammy Sullivan, a bronze medalist from the 2024 Paris Olympics and former head coach of the Golden State Retrievers, who had a commendable season in 2023 and played a crucial role in securing PR7s’ inaugural title for the Loonies. Sullivan, recognized as a rising star in American rugby, contributed significantly to her team's success at the Olympics.
Richie Walker, a two-time Olympic coach, and former USA rugby standout Andrew Durutalo, who serves as the assistant coach, guide the men's All-Star team. Walker brings a wealth of experience from training teams for the Olympics and Major League Rugby.
At the same time, Durutalo infuses the team with his international experience and leadership, stemming from his tenure with the Eagles and various professional rugby clubs.
PR7s rugby league travels across North America and includes lively fan festivals, creating an exciting atmosphere for spectators. Notably, PR7s is the first sports organization to promote equal pay for all athletes.