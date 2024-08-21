Emilie Bydwell: The “Highwoman” Behind USA Rugby’s Olympic Success
By {riscilla Jepchumba
Displayed on the office wall of USA women’s Sevens coach Emilie Bydwell are striking album covers featuring Madonna, Whitney Houston, and the Staples Sisters.
Bydwell refers to these remarkable artists as "Highwomen," a mantra that the Olympic bronze medalists aim to embody.
In Paris, Bydwell made history by becoming the first female rugby coach to win an Olympic medal after the USA defeated Australia 14-12 in the third-place playoff. The USA had previously lost a semi-final match to eventual gold medalists New Zealand.
Support for women’s rugby in the USA has been hard to come by. When Bydwell, a three-time All-American at Brown University, first made the national XV’s side in 2008, she was informed that she would need to fund her trip to London for a Test against England. This led her to obtain her first credit card, and her performance during the trip helped her make a name for herself.
In 2010, she was part of the US roster for the Rugby World Cup, where the team finished in fifth place.
Initially a math teacher in Boston, Bydwell moved to San Diego in 2011 to train with the emerging USA Rugby Sevens Residency program. In 2012, Bydwell secured a senior club 7s national title with the San Diego Surfers and was awarded tournament MVP.
In 2013, she represented the USA Sevens team, which finished third at the World Cup in Russia. Bydwell developed a transformative bond with the late coach Ric Suggitt.
According to Bydwell, “Ric saw strengths in people they didn’t see themselves. He was the first person to tell me I could be a coach. He encouraged me to pursue that pathway. I quit my job and moved from one side of America to the other to chase my dream.”
“He taught me that you have to act with integrity. We’re coaching to such a high level every day, that you’re not always going to get it right. Owning mistakes, collaborating with the group, and being open to grow as a person are all hallmarks of a great coach,” said Bydwell.
Bydwell has been married to former England international Michaela [Staniford] since 2015, and they have two daughters. Michaela, who played 60 tests for England and captained the Sevens, serves as a valuable sounding board for Bydwell.
She guided three consecutive USA Rugby Club 7s National Championship teams with Atavus Academy in 2017 and the San Diego Surfers in 2018 and 2019.
From 2018 to 2021, Bydwell held the position of USA Rugby Director of Women’s High Performance. She was appointed as the head coach of the USA Sevens team in November 2021.
“The next chapter is exciting and initially about rebuilding. We were a mature squad in Paris. About half of the squad has retired but that opens up opportunities,” said Bydwell while commenting on the future games.
“When I select players for next season, I won’t be just looking at the here and now. I’ll be asking, what their celling is in four to eight years,” added Bydwell.
Bydwell is optimistic that her achievement will result in an increase in the number of women in leadership roles in coaching.