England Crowned Back-to-Back WXV Champions, Enters World Cup Draw as Top-Rated Team
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In recent months, England has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in women's rugby, currently holding the coveted top ranking in the world.
Their surge to the pinnacle was highlighted by a remarkable performance in the WXV 1 final, where they triumphed over Canada with a commanding score of 3-0. This victory not only showcased their skill and teamwork but also affirmed their dominance in the sport.
As a direct consequence of their success, the Red Roses will proudly enter the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw as the number one seed.
This prestigious status means they will enjoy a significant advantage, receiving a preferential draw for the pool stage, a crucial aspect of the tournament that can influence their journey toward the title. They will share this elite grouping with formidable rivals, including Canada, New Zealand, and France, all of whom have made their mark on the international stage.
England has achieved an impressive feat by winning 20 consecutive matches, earning them a remarkable rating of 97.56 points. This score is the highest recorded by any team since the inception of the World Rugby Rankings in October 2003.
In the current standings, Canada, the hosts of WXV 1, is in second place, lagging behind by 8.25 points. New Zealand is in third place, while France, which lost to the Black Ferns 39-14 in the final round of WXV 1, is in fourth place.
Meanwhile, in an exciting matchup, Italy secured their place in band two of the tournament standings by clinching a dramatic 23-19 victory over South Africa. This win not only elevated Italy’s status but also relegated the USA to the bottom of WXV 1, where they ended their campaign with three consecutive defeats.
The Women's Eagles, now ranked ninth, have landed in band three alongside notable teams such as Wales, Japan, and South Africa, setting the stage for competitive encounters ahead. Spain, having triumphed in WXV 3 in 2024, proudly leads band four, with the enthusiastic runners-up Samoa closely following, while Fiji and Brazil, the latter being the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, round out this group.
The top four teams in the overall rankings are strategically placed into band one, ensuring they are prepopulated into the first position of each pool, a strategic advantage in the upcoming matchups. The remaining twelve teams will be allocated to bands two, three, and four based on their respective rankings, with the excitement building as teams are drawn one by one in anticipation of the thrilling competition ahead.
Australia emerged as the champions of WXV 2, securing their place as the top team in band two, which ranks them fifth overall. They are accompanied by Ireland, Scotland, and Italy in this tier. The Wallaroos notably advanced in the standings after their impressive 31-22 victory over last year's champions, Scotland, during the decisive match held in Cape Town.
The highly anticipated draw is scheduled for Thursday, November 14th. As fans around the world are eager for the matches ahead, all eyes will be on the draw to see how the teams line up in this prestigious event.