England Defense Coach Felix Jones Resigns
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Felix Jones has unexpectedly resigned from his position as England's defensive coach, adding to the turmoil that has recently rocked Steve Borthwick's backroom team.
Since being brought to England ten months back from South Africa, where he assisted the side in winning two consecutive Rugby World Cups under Rassie Erasmus' direction, Jones has played a significant role for the national team.
After some early Guinness Six Nations teething issues, the now-37-year-old former Ireland international was in charge of establishing the blitz defense that was beginning to pay off. In July, when England lost by a small margin in Dunedin and Auckland, its belligerent spirit alarmed New Zealand.
Despite having submitted his resignation, Jones' contract, according to the media, has 12 months of notice that should the Rugby Football Union activate it, would keep him on until the following summer.
Following the similarly unexpected bombshell of Aled Walters, a prominent head of strength and conditioning who defected to Ireland, word of his sudden departure has leaked out.
Tom Tombleson, a longtime member of the conditioning crew, accompanied Walters through the exit door. Walters was a well-known figure in the training area whose involvement went above his strength and conditioning duties.
One person who casts doubt on the England leadership team is Kevin Sinfield, the legendary rugby league player who was moved to the position of skills coach to make room for Jones.
After the recent trip to New Zealand and Japan, Sinfield was ready to retire, but the players felt that his expertise and popularity were too much to lose. But it's unclear if his stay will be extended or in what capacity.
Borthwick signed the Welshman to play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after he won the competition in 2019 while playing for South Africa.
Jones and Walters had a close working connection when operating alongside Erasmus with Munster and then South Africa, therefore it is believed that Jones' decision to leave was influenced by Walters' departure.
However, the turnover of backroom employees, a damaging recurring trend during the Eddie Jones period, also raises concerns about Borthwick's techniques.
Before the autumn, the only known members of Borthwick's management staff are coaching consultant Andrew Strawbridge, scrum coach Tom Harrison, and attack coach Richard Wigglesworth.
It is unknown if Jones will play in the All Blacks’ upcoming matches against Australia, South Africa, and Japan, which begin on November 2 at Twickenham.
Considering that Borthwick has always praised Jones's influence and characterized his expertise as “groundbreaking”.