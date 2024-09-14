England Edges France In Fiery-Friendly Women’s Rugby Match
By Priscilla Jepchumba
England began preparing for WXV1 with a strong 38-19 victory over France in the Six Nations. England has consistently outperformed France in recent matches, and this fierce rivalry was evident throughout the game, with tough tackles and a highly charged atmosphere.
England coach John Mitchell was hopeful of the team's performance in the future. “We want to play more consistently at Twickenham. Every time we go there, we want to perform and inspire,” said Mitchell.
“We do it for the girls, we do it for the now, we do it for the past, and we do it for the future. There is a particular way to play New Zealand, so we will get excited about that when we are ready. The girls will need a few ice packs, a couple of beers, and pizza [first],” she added.
Marlie Packer, the Red Roses captain, opened the scoring, followed by Jess Breach and Helena Rowland, giving England a 19-0 lead at halftime. After the match, England's head coach, John Mitchell, mentioned that his team's defensive work affected France "mentally" and that the encounter was anything but "friendly." Marlie Packer's influence will be crucial for England to win the World Cup next year.
The match against France was even more significant because England will host the upcoming Rugby World Cup. Although England secured a 38-19 victory, their performance was not without flaws.
Notably, players such as Ellie Kildunne, the player-of-the-match Tatyana Heard, and debutant Maddie Feaunati delivered standout performances. Kildunne, known for her prolific scoring in the 2024 Women's Six Nations, once again exhibited her attacking prowess. Meanwhile, Heard and Feaunati made significant contributions to the game.
The game showcased the unwavering determination of both teams, as France showed remarkable resilience in the face of England's strong performance. With this win, England's impressive streak against France extends to 14 games. Looking ahead, their next match at Twickenham against New Zealand promises to be a significant challenge, reviving a historic rivalry that dates back to the 2022 World Cup final.