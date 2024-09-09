England Women's Rugby Team To Miss Defense Coach Hunter for WXV Tournament
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Assistant coach Sarah Hunter will not be available next year for the Red Roses’ WXV tournament as the former England captain is anticipating her first child. After concluding her record-breaking career last year, Hunter has been leading England’s defense as part of John Mitchell’s coaching staff.
With 141 caps for her country, the 38-year-old’s guidance was instrumental in helping a young England side win the inaugural WXV in New Zealand last fall and secure the Women’s Six Nations title for the sixth consecutive time this year.
Mitchell will be without his defense coach in Canada. The pregnancy and the due date, coming in October, were announced earlier in July on Instagram. So far, there are no plans to appoint a temporary replacement for the former number eight, and England's existing staff will cover her duties.
Attack coach Lou Meadows, forwards coach Louis Deacon, and scrum consultant Nathan Catt, who worked with the Red Roses front row this year, will likely accompany the team for the tournament starting September 29.
Head Coach Mitchell expressed excitement about hosting world-class opponents to challenge and improve their team's game as they head into WXV and an exciting 2025.
England will face the United States, New Zealand, and host Canada, with the latter eager to defend its WXV1 championship. They will play France in their first warm-up match at Kingsholm on Saturday before facing the Black Ferns in a high-profile match at the Allianz Stadium, formerly Twickenham, next week.
After the two friendly matches, Mitchell will announce the 30-man squad for the tournament on September 18. The Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) has signed a maternity policy that allows players on the Red Roses team to receive payment for 26 weeks.
It's worth noting that Abbies Ward has returned to international duty after having a baby, while Vickii Cornborough has retired from Test rugby. Mitchell has made few changes to his team to play against France in Gloucester, with the injured Sadia Kabeya and Meg Jones being the only two players dropped from the starting line-up that secured a grand slam in Bordeaux in April.
Maddie Feaunati will make her first start on the flank in place of Kabeya, and the versatile Helena Rowland will replace Jones in the 13 shirt. Loughborough Lightning lock Lilli Ives Campion is set to make her debut off the bench in the absence of Rosie Galligan, Ward, and Cath O’Donnell, while prop Sarah Bern returns after missing the Six Nations due to a knee injury.