"Everyone Has Their Own Emotions": Galthie Defends France’s Jalibert's Decision to Bench Himself
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Jalibert, who had started for the French team earlier in the World Cup while Romain Ntamack was sidelined, was not part of the squad that faced the All Blacks at Stade de France. Instead, Thomas Ramos retained the fly-half position following his impressive performance in the 52-12 victory over Japan the week before.
Reports indicated that Jalibert was unhappy about not being chosen to start and had refused to come on as a substitute. Consequently, he decided to return to his club. Commenting on the incident, Galthié said, "Everyone has their own emotions and is free to share them."
In addressing the incident, Galthié reassured that Jalibert could still play a role for Les Bleus in the future, stating, “He will continue with the national team if he so chooses. It's down to him to decide.”
The coach also emphasized the importance of collective readiness and players' desire to push through challenging times. However, he defended Jalibert, praising him as a valuable asset to the team who had always committed his best efforts.
“We need determination, strong players. Up until now, he's always given his best,” he stated.
In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash against the formidable All Blacks, head coach Fabien Galthié made a strategic move by implementing four notable changes to the team lineup.
One of the standout moments was the debut of Bordeaux full-back Romain Buros, who stepped into the spotlight, replacing Leo Barré. Buros, known for his agility and sharp instincts, was eager to showcase his talents on such a prestigious stage.
Amidst a challenging injury crisis, Gabin Villière, a dynamic and hard-hitting winger, took over the role of Damian Penaud, bringing with him a tenacity and flair that could shake up the game.
The return of the experienced Gaël Fickou to the midfield was a significant boost for the team; paired with the promising Yoram Moefana, they were primed to strengthen the attacking dynamics and defensive stability.
In the forward pack, Paul Boudehent stepped in for the sidelined François Cros, who was recuperating from a concussion. Boudehent, rugged and relentless in the breakdowns, promised to inject fresh energy into the bench, ensuring the team remained competitive against a powerhouse opponent. The changes reflected Galthié's intent to adapt and evolve the squad as they prepared for the monumental challenge ahead.
Meanwhile, Ireland also adjusted their team after defeating New Zealand. Beauden Barrett returned to the fly-half position for the All Blacks, with Damien McKenzie moving to the bench.
The injuries to Sam Cane and Mark Tele’a led to Samipeni Finau and Sevu Reece securing starting spots. The All Blacks relied on their forward solid depth and flexible 6-2 composition on the bench to maintain a physical edge in the match.