Ex-Falcons Coach Alex Codling Joins Ireland Women's Rugby Coaching Team
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Alex Codling, formerly the Newcastle Falcons head coach, has been named the new forwards coach for Ireland's women's rugby side. He joins Gareth Steenson in an IRFU role.
Head coach Scott Bemand has announced the coaching staff for the forthcoming Test vs Australia in Belfast and the WXV1 challenge in Vancouver.
After guiding Ireland to third place in the Guinness Women's Six Nations and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup 2025, Bemand is now focused on the forthcoming 150th Anniversary Test against Australia.
Codling, formerly an England international adds a wealth of expertise to the post. He joins the coaching staff alongside Hugh Hogan, designated defense coach, Gareth Steenson, formerly of Exeter Chiefs, and an Ulster sharpshooter who comes in as a kicking coach.
With a year until the Women's Rugby World Cup in England in 2025 in Sunderland, the host country is excited for the greatest and easiest-to-access celebration of women's rugby ever.
Denis Fogarty returns to be scrum coach for the third season. Maz Reilly, a former Ireland international and Grand Slam champion will join Bemand's coaching personnel as an intern for World Rugby, bringing valuable experience to the club.
Codling was most recently the head coach of the Newcastle Falcons, while Hogan has held top coaching positions with Leinster, the Scarlets, and Tokyo's Suntory Sungoliath.
“Alex, Hugh, and Gareth have been working with the Women’s High-Performance Programme at the High-Performance Centre in recent weeks and have settled in well, bringing fresh energy and focus to the group as we prepare for our opening match of the season and the WXV campaign in Canada this Autumn,” said Scott Bemand, the head coach.
“It is also exciting to have Maz on board with us, having been a stalwart in the green jersey during her playing days and shown huge coaching potential in her role with Leinster in recent seasons.
We look forward to coming together as a full playing and staff group next Monday to hit the ground running ahead of the exciting opportunities ahead.”
John McKee will take on a new job within the Women's High-Performance Programme.
Bemand's squad will gather for camp early in September.