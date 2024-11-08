Ex-Scotland Rugby Captain Stuart Hogg Admits To Five Years Of Domestic Abuse
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Former Scotland rugby international Stuart Hogg, 32, has publicly acknowledged his troubling behavior towards his estranged wife, Gillian Hogg, spanning almost five years from 2019 to 2024.
During a recent appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court, he faced a serious domestic abuse charge, which encompassed a range of disturbing incidents characterized by aggression, intimidation, and harassment.
These incidents reportedly took place in various locations, including the picturesque town of Hawick, the bustling city of Glasgow, and even in Exeter, far from their home turf. Hogg's admission sheds light on a troubling chapter in their relationship that has reverberated through the rugby community and beyond.
Currently playing for Montpellier in France, Hogg remains abroad during his divorce proceedings. His misconduct, which involved verbal aggression and excessive messaging, worsened over time, prompting Gillian to seek help from a domestic violence service in early 2023.
An incident involved Hogg sending over 200 text messages to her in a few hours, which led to a panic attack. The text details Mr. Hogg's troubling behavior towards his wife, Mrs. Hogg, including his use of a tracking app to monitor her movements upon their return to the Scottish Borders in 2023.
His constant intimidation and questioning of her whereabouts led to her feeling frightened and trapped. In February 2024, Hogg violated a legal order by invading their home, prompting police intervention. He was detained and later received a bail order prohibiting contact with his wife.
In August 2024, he attempted to communicate with her during a video call, breaching the order again. Angela Gray KC, defending Hogg, acknowledged that while some events may not meet prosecution standards, they were indeed criminal under the Domestic Abuse Act 2018.
Hogg claimed he did not intend to be abusive despite recognizing his inappropriate behavior.
“The incidents in isolation would have been unlikely to reach the threshold required for a prosecution in the criminal courts. Mr. Hogg accepts these incidents have in isolation fallen short of what is expected of a husband. It Hogg accepts that his conduct, looked at within that framework [of Domestic Abuse Act 2018], was criminal in nature,” said Angela Grey KC in defense of Hogg.
Sheriff Peter Paterson has postponed sentencing for Stuart Hogg until December 5, 2024.