Fanatics Scores Global Rugby Merchandise Deal
By Priscilla Jepchumba
World Rugby has officially joined forces with Fanatics, a leading powerhouse in the sports merchandise industry, to launch a comprehensive global e-commerce platform dedicated to rugby.
The collaboration aims to create a centralized 'one-stop shop' for rugby enthusiasts around the world, making it easier than ever for fans to access authentic rugby merchandise and apparel.
“This is a landmark deal that represents our ambition to align our events and products under a single always on destination for fans,” said Michael Poussau, World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer.
This significant partnership is set to oversee the distribution of official merchandise for the sport, marking the beginning of a long-term agreement that spans several exciting upcoming events.
These include the highly anticipated Rugby World Cups, scheduled to take place in England in 2025, Australia in 2027 and 2029, and the USA in 2031 and 2033.
Speaking about the partnership, Poussau added, “It will ensure that their experience will be best-in-class, no matter where they are in the world as we accelerate into a new era for rugby with all Rugby World Cup hosts confirmed through to 2033, including an era-defining Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, game-changing men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in Australia in 2027 and 29 and historic men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in the USA in 2031 and 33. Fanatics’ global market reach and innovation is particularly exciting.”
Fanatics has strong partnerships in rugby and collaborates with over 900 top sports organizations globally. They are partnering with World Rugby to promote their Environmental Sustainability Plan 2030, aiming to reduce single-use plastics and improve packaging sustainability while tracking emissions from their operations.
Commenting on the deal, Stephen Dowling, Fanatics President of International added that, “Rugby is undergoing a huge transformation in terms of how it reaches and engages with fans across the globe, and we are delighted to partner with World Rugby to bring forward this exciting new era.”
With Fanatics' extensive global network and expertise in online retail, this initiative promises to expand rugby's reach well beyond its current boundaries.
“With tentpole events, such as Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, on the horizon, this collaboration will offer rugby fans a new, always-on global destination offering access to the very best in product, service and fan experience - no matter where you are in the world or how you prefer to shop,” Dowling said.
The goal is not only to streamline access to official products but also to engage and attract a younger demographic, ensuring the sport's growth and vitality for years to come.
“Together with World Rugby, we are raising the bar for rugby fans around the world, and we can’t wait to get started,” added Dowling.
This partnership is an exciting development for both rugby fans and the future of the sport itself.